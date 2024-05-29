LDC: in negotiations for Groupe Pierre Martinet
With sales in 2023 of almost 230 million euros, this company employs over 700 people at five production sites in France. It produces and markets delicatessen and seafood salads.
The aim is to finalize this transaction in the last quarter of 2024, subject to agreement on the terms of the sale and the lifting of the usual conditions precedent, notably audits and the decision of the French Competition Authority.
