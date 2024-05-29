LDC: in negotiations for Groupe Pierre Martinet

May 29, 2024 at 01:12 am EDT Share

Poultry group LDC announces that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Groupe Pierre Martinet for the acquisition of 100% of the capital of this independent, family-owned French company, founded in 1968 and still run by its founder.



With sales in 2023 of almost 230 million euros, this company employs over 700 people at five production sites in France. It produces and markets delicatessen and seafood salads.



The aim is to finalize this transaction in the last quarter of 2024, subject to agreement on the terms of the sale and the lifting of the usual conditions precedent, notably audits and the decision of the French Competition Authority.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.