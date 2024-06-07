LDC: towards the acquisition of a plant in Poland
In line with its international expansion strategy, this acquisition will enable the poultry group and its Polish subsidiary Drosed to enter the delicatessen segment (breaded products, burgers and sandwiches, tortillas and gyozas).
Drosed will thus be able to draw on a modern facility with strong capacity potential. The parties have set themselves the target of finalizing this operation by the end of 2024, subject to obtaining the green light from the competition authorities.
