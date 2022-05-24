Log in
    LOUP   FR0013204336

LDC

(LOUP)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/24 11:35:07 am EDT
87.00 EUR   +0.46%
Poultry group LDC to boost plant-based foods in growth plan

05/24/2022 | 12:30pm EDT
PARIS (Reuters) - France's largest poultry group LDC aims to more than treble its volumes of plant-based products by 2026 and is open to acquisitions in the sector as part of a plan to boost earnings by 40% in the next four years, it said on Tuesday.

The market for plant-based food has soared in recent years, attracting major investment from global agrifood groups, including Nestle, PepsiCo and Archer Daniels Midland, hoping to capitalise on a trend towards healthier eating.

"Our ambition is to accompany the flexitarian movement with the aim to reach 10,000 tonnes of products (from 3,000 tonnes currently) by 2026, for sales of 60 million euros ($64 million), just through organic growth," LDC's new chief executive Philippe Gelin told reporters.

"In addition we will be open to all opportunities that could arise in terms of external growth on these products," he added.

Yet plant-based meat will remain a small part of LDC, which is focused mainly on fresh poultry and ready-cooked dishes.

The group, which made 5.1 billion euros of sales in 2021/22, up 14.5% year-on-year, is aiming for 7.0 billion by 2026, and a 40% rise in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to 560 million euros.

Gelin declined to give guidance for the 2022/23 financial year, saying there were too many unknowns at this stage, both in terms of volumes and prices.

LDC expects a fall in group poultry output of 12-15% in March-August due to France's worst ever bird flu crisis.

It still needs to pass on to customers a large portion of the higher costs it is facing due to the recent surge in the price of grains, which make up most of the diet of poultry, Gelin said.

($1 = 0.9339 euros)

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY -0.29% 86.29 Delayed Quote.28.08%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.07% 153.55 End-of-day quote.-8.07%
LDC 0.46% 87 Real-time Quote.-10.54%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.15% 132.975 End-of-day quote.-4.96%
NESTLÉ S.A. 0.07% 114.74 Delayed Quote.-10.03%
PEPSICO, INC. 0.05% 165.6 Delayed Quote.-4.67%
Financials
Sales 2022 5 072 M 5 420 M 5 420 M
Net income 2022 157 M 168 M 168 M
Net cash 2022 170 M 182 M 182 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,45x
Yield 2022 2,19%
Capitalization 1 522 M 1 626 M 1 626 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 23 438
Free-Float 19,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 86,60 €
Average target price 120,46 €
Spread / Average Target 39,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Denis Lambert Chairman-Executive Board
Laurent Raimbault Head-Finance & Administration
André Delion Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jean-Paul Sabet Member-Supervisory Board
Béatrice Bastien Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LDC-10.54%1 626
TYSON FOODS, INC.0.21%31 578
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-1.13%26 416
JBS S.A.-4.48%16 038
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-8.24%15 084
WH GROUP LIMITED19.43%9 545