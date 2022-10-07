LDH Growth I : Management Change - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

FORM 8-K





CURRENT REPORT





Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 4, 2022





LDH Growth Corp I

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.





On October 4, 2022, Michel Combes resigned as President of LDH Growth Corp I (the "Company"). Mr. Combes' decision to resign was not based on any disagreement with the Company or management.





On October 4, 2022, Paulo Passoni and Mwashuma Nyatta each resigned as a Managing Partner of the Company. Neither Mr. Passoni's nor Mr. Nyatta's decision to resign was based on any disagreement with the Company or management.





SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.





Dated: October 7, 2022 LDH GROWTH CORP I By: /s/ Christopher Cooper Name: Christopher Cooper Title: Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer







