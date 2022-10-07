Advanced search
LDH Growth I : Management Change - Form 8-K

10/07/2022 | 06:12am EDT
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE
SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 4, 2022

LDH Growth Corp I
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Cayman Islands
 001-40229
 98-1562246
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)
(Commission File Number)
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
200 S. Biscayne Blvd, 19th Floor,
Miami, Florida
33131
(Address of principal executive offices)
(Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code:(786) 524-1028
Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:


Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class
Trading symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which
registered
Units, each consisting of one Class A ordinary share and one-fifth redeemable warrant
LDHAU
 The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Class A ordinary share, par value $0.0001 per share
 LDHA
 The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Redeemable warrants, each whole warrant exercisable for one Class A ordinary share at exercise price of $11.50 per share
 LDHAW
 The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC


Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 5.02.
Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On October 4, 2022, Michel Combes resigned as President of LDH Growth Corp I (the "Company"). Mr. Combes' decision to resign was not based on any disagreement with the Company or management.

On October 4, 2022, Paulo Passoni and Mwashuma Nyatta each resigned as a Managing Partner of the Company. Neither Mr. Passoni's nor Mr. Nyatta's decision to resign was based on any disagreement with the Company or management.

SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: October 7, 2022
LDH GROWTH CORP I
By:
/s/ Christopher Cooper
Name: Christopher Cooper
Title: Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer


Disclaimer

LDH Growth Corp. I published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 10:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
