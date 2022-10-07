LDH Growth I : Management Change - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 4, 2022
LDH Growth Corp I
Item 5.02.
|
Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
On October 4, 2022, Michel Combes resigned as President of LDH Growth Corp I (the "Company"). Mr. Combes' decision to resign was not based on any disagreement with the Company or management.
On October 4, 2022, Paulo Passoni and Mwashuma Nyatta each resigned as a Managing Partner of the Company. Neither Mr. Passoni's nor Mr. Nyatta's decision to resign was based on any disagreement with the Company or management.
Dated: October 7, 2022
