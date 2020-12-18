Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Le Château Inc.    CTU.H   CA5211292050

LE CHÂTEAU INC.

(CTU.H)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Le Château : CHATEAU ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS

12/18/2020 | 08:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

LE CHÂTEAU ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF

DIRECTORS

Montréal, December 17, 2020 - Le Château Inc. (NEX: CTU.H) ("Le Château" or the "Company") announces today important changes to the board of directors and senior management of the Company. Jane Silverstone Segal and Herschel Segal have both resigned as directors of the Company effective as of December 16, 2020. Jane Silverstone Segal has also ceased to be the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective October 26, 2020. The Company wishes to thank them for their contributions, efforts, service and dedication to the Company over the years.

Profile

Le Château is a Canadian specialty retailer and manufacturer of exclusively designed apparel, footwear and accessories for contemporary and style-conscious women and men, with an extensive network of 121 prime locations across Canada and an e-com platform servicing Canada and the U.S.

For further information

Emilia Di Raddo, CPA, CA, President, (514) 738-7000

Johnny Del Ciancio, CPA, CA, Vice-President, Finance, (514) 738-7000

MaisonBrison: Pierre Boucher, (514) 731-0000

Source: Le Château Inc.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Le Chateau Inc. published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 13:50:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about LE CHÂTEAU INC.
08:51aLE CHÂTEAU : Chateau announces changes to management and board of directors
PU
12/17LE CHÂTEAU : Chateau founder and wife ave insolvent company as it prepares to cl..
AQ
12/17LE CHÂTEAU : Château Announces Changes to Management and Board of Directors
AQ
11/03LE CHÂTEAU : Chateau obtains amended and restated initial order under the ccaa
PU
11/02LE CHÂTEAU : Château Obtains Amended and Restated Initial Order Under the CCAA
AQ
10/26LE CHÂTEAU : Château Announces Transfer of Listing to NEX
AQ
10/26LE CHÂTEAU : Chateau obtains court order for ccaa protection and cancellation of..
PU
10/23LE CHÂTEAU : Château Obtains Court Order for CCAA Protection and Cancellation of..
AQ
10/23LE CHÂTEAU : Clothing retailer Le Chateau files for CCAA protection, plans to cl..
AQ
10/23LE CHÂTEAU : Chateau announces its intention to seek protection under the compan..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 176 M 138 M 138 M
Net income 2020 -69,2 M -54,3 M -54,3 M
Net Debt 2020 174 M 137 M 137 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,02x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 0,30 M 0,24 M 0,23 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,43x
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 693
Free-Float 34,8%
Chart LE CHÂTEAU INC.
Duration : Period :
Le Château Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jane Silverstone Segal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Emilia di Raddo President & Director
Franco Rocchi Senior Vice President-Sales & Operations
Johnny del Ciancio Secretary & Vice President-Finance
Richard Gill Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LE CHÂTEAU INC.0.00%0
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-15.58%101 250
KERING SA-2.24%87 562
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.29.69%83 468
ROSS STORES, INC.-2.57%41 596
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-6.63%35 597
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ