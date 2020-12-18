Le Château : CHATEAU ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS

PRESS RELEASE
LE CHÂTEAU ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF
DIRECTORS
Montréal, December 17, 2020 - Le Château Inc. (NEX: CTU.H) ("Le Château" or the "Company") announces today important changes to the board of directors and senior management of the Company. Jane Silverstone Segal and Herschel Segal have both resigned as directors of the Company effective as of December 16, 2020. Jane Silverstone Segal has also ceased to be the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective October 26, 2020. The Company wishes to thank them for their contributions, efforts, service and dedication to the Company over the years.
Le Château is a Canadian specialty retailer and manufacturer of exclusively designed apparel, footwear and accessories for contemporary and style-conscious women and men, with an extensive network of 121 prime locations across Canada and an e-com platform servicing Canada and the U.S.
