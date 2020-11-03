Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Le Château Inc.    CTU   CA5211292050

LE CHÂTEAU INC.

(CTU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Le Château : CHATEAU OBTAINS AMENDED AND RESTATED INITIAL ORDER UNDER THE CCAA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/03/2020 | 01:40pm EST

PRESS RELEASE

LE CHÂTEAU OBTAINS AMENDED AND RESTATED INITIAL ORDER UNDER THE CCAA

Montréal, November 2, 2020 - Le Château Inc. (NEX: CTU.H) ("Le Château" or the "Company") announced today that the Québec Superior Court (Commercial Division) (the "Court") issued an Amended and Restated Initial Order extending to January 15, 2021 the application of the Initial Order obtained by the Company on October 23, 2020 under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) ("CCAA"). The Amended and Restated Initial Order also deals with certain administrative matters.

Further, the Court also issued today a Liquidation Order, allowing the Company to proceed with the sale of its assets and wind down of its operations.

The Amended and Restated Initial Order and the Liquidation Order will be available at www.pwc.com/ca/lechateau.

The Company will continue to provide updates throughout the liquidation process as events warrant.

Profile

Le Château is a Canadian specialty retailer and manufacturer of exclusively designed apparel, footwear and accessories for contemporary and style-conscious women and men, with an extensive network of 121 prime locations across Canada and an e-com platform servicing Canada and the U.S.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the Company and/or the environment in which it operates that are based on the Company's reasonable expectations, estimates and forecasts. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the CCAA proceedings and the liquidation process. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and/or are beyond the Company's control. A number of factors may cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed. These factors also include those set forth in other public filings of the Company. Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and the Company disavows any intention or obligation to update or revise any such statements as a result of any event, circumstance or otherwise except to the extent required under applicable securities law.

Factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the risks and uncertainties related to the ongoing proceedings under the CCAA, the liquidation process, health crises & economic downturn, liquidity risks, general economic conditions and normal business uncertainty. The foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive. The risks and uncertainties faced by the Company are substantially the same as those outlined in the annual management's discussion and analysis for the year ended January 25, 2020.

For further information

Emilia Di Raddo, CPA, CA, President, (514) 738-7000

Johnny Del Ciancio, CPA, CA, Vice-President, Finance, (514) 738-7000

MaisonBrison: Pierre Boucher, (514) 731-0000

Source: Le Château Inc.

112394111

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Le Chateau Inc. published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 18:39:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LE CHÂTEAU INC.
01:40pLE CHÂTEAU : Chateau obtains amended and restated initial order under the ccaa
PU
11/02LE CHÂTEAU : Château Obtains Amended and Restated Initial Order Under the CCAA
AQ
10/26LE CHÂTEAU : Château Announces Transfer of Listing to NEX
AQ
10/26LE CHÂTEAU : Chateau obtains court order for ccaa protection and cancellation of..
PU
10/23LE CHÂTEAU : Château Obtains Court Order for CCAA Protection and Cancellation of..
AQ
10/23LE CHÂTEAU : Clothing retailer Le Chateau files for CCAA protection, plans to cl..
AQ
10/23LE CHÂTEAU : Chateau announces its intention to seek protection under the compan..
PU
10/23LE CHÂTEAU : Château Announces its Intention to Seek Protection Under the Compan..
AQ
10/21LE CHÂTEAU : Chateau postpones annual meeting without explanation on eve of gath..
AQ
10/21LE CHÂTEAU : Chateau postpones annual and special meeting of shareholders
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 176 M 134 M 134 M
Net income 2020 -69,2 M -52,8 M -52,8 M
Net Debt 2020 174 M 133 M 133 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,02x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 0,45 M 0,34 M 0,34 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,43x
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 693
Free-Float 31,8%
Chart LE CHÂTEAU INC.
Duration : Period :
Le Château Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jane Silverstone Segal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Emilia di Raddo President & Director
Franco Rocchi Senior Vice President-Sales & Operations
Johnny del Ciancio Secretary & Vice President-Finance
Richard Gill Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LE CHÂTEAU INC.-66.67%0
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-31.99%77 529
KERING SA-9.95%76 661
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.11.68%70 695
ROSS STORES, INC.-23.90%31 539
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-24.61%26 636
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group