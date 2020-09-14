Log in
LE SAUNDA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(738)
Le Saunda : Unaudited Operational Data of Retail Business for the three months ended 31 August 2020

09/14/2020 | 05:00am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0738)

UNAUDITED OPERATIONAL DATA OF RETAIL BUSINESS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2020

The board of directors (the "Board") of Le Saunda Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces the following unaudited operational data of the Group's retail business for the three months ended 31 August 2020 (the "second quarter of financial year 2020/21").

Retail Business#

For the second quarter of financial year 2020/21, the Group's self-owned retail business recorded a total sales decline of 23.7% and a same store sales decline of 15.5%, comparing with the same period of last year.

#Excluded e-commerce business

E-Commerce Business

For the second quarter of financial year 2020/21, the Group's e-commerce business recorded a total sales decline of 15.0%, comparing with the same period of last year.

Distribution and Retail Network

As at 31 August 2020, the Group had a total retail network covering 396 outlets in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, a net decrease of 69 outlets compared to the corresponding date of last year. The total number of outlets consisted of 354 self-owned outlets in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau and 42 franchised outlets in Mainland China.

The Board wishes to remind investors that the above information is based on the unaudited operational data of the Group and has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors.

The Company's shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Le Saunda Holdings Limited

James Ngai

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Company's executive Directors are Ms. Chui Kwan Ho, Jacky, Ms. Liao Jian Yu and Mr. Li Wing Yeung, Peter; non-executive Director is Mr. James Ngai; independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lam Siu Lun, Simon, Mr. Leung Wai Ki, George and Mr. Hui Chi Kwan.

*For identification purpose only

