Le Saunda : Unaudited Operational Data of Retail Business for the three months ended 31 August 2020

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0738)

UNAUDITED OPERATIONAL DATA OF RETAIL BUSINESS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2020

The board of directors (the "Board") of Le Saunda Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces the following unaudited operational data of the Group's retail business for the three months ended 31 August 2020 (the "second quarter of financial year 2020/21").

Retail Business#

For the second quarter of financial year 2020/21, the Group's self-owned retail business recorded a total sales decline of 23.7% and a same store sales decline of 15.5%, comparing with the same period of last year.

#Excluded e-commerce business

E-Commerce Business

For the second quarter of financial year 2020/21, the Group's e-commerce business recorded a total sales decline of 15.0%, comparing with the same period of last year.

Distribution and Retail Network

As at 31 August 2020, the Group had a total retail network covering 396 outlets in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, a net decrease of 69 outlets compared to the corresponding date of last year. The total number of outlets consisted of 354 self-owned outlets in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau and 42 franchised outlets in Mainland China.

The Board wishes to remind investors that the above information is based on the unaudited operational data of the Group and has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors.

The Company's shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

