Lea bank ASA (LEA): Mandatory notification of trade - primary insider

Andreas Andersson, the new Chief Commercial Officer in Lea bank ASA, has

purchased 50 000 shares in Lea bank ASA 27[th] June 2024 at an average price per

share of NOK 8,30. Following this transaction, Andersson (including close

associates) owns 50 000 shares in Lea bank ASA.



Please see attached primary insider notification forms.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in the Market Abuse

Regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Contact information:



Oddbjørn Berentsen, CEO



Phone: +47 22 99 14 00



Email: ir@leabank.no





