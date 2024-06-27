Lea bank ASA (LEA): Mandatory notification of trade - primary insider

27 Jun 2024 14:09 CEST

Issuer

Lea bank ASA

Andreas Andersson, the new Chief Commercial Officer in Lea bank ASA, has
purchased 50 000 shares in Lea bank ASA 27[th] June 2024 at an average price per
share of NOK 8,30. Following this transaction, Andersson (including close
associates) owns 50 000 shares in Lea bank ASA.

Please see attached primary insider notification forms.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in the Market Abuse
Regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contact information:

Oddbjørn Berentsen, CEO

Phone: +47 22 99 14 00

Email: ir@leabank.no

622574_Skjema_for_melding_om_transaksjoner_Andersson_270624.pdf

Source

Lea bank ASA

Provider

Oslo Børs Newspoint

Company Name

Brabank ASA 20/30 FRN C SUB, BRAbank ASA 21/31 FRN C SUB, BRAbank ASA 21/PERP FRN C HYBRID, Lea Bank ASA 22/PERP ADJ C HYBRID, Lea Bank ASA 22/33 ADJ C SUB, LEA BANK ASA

ISIN

NO0010877863, NO0011108276, NO0011108953, NO0012750795, NO0012750803, NO0010167331

Symbol

LEA

Market

Nordic Alternative Bond MarketEuronext Growth

