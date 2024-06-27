Lea bank ASA (LEA): Mandatory notification of trade - primary insider

27 Jun 2024 14:09 CEST
Lea bank ASA
Andreas Andersson, the new Chief Commercial Officer in Lea bank ASA, has
purchased 50 000 shares in Lea bank ASA 27[th] June 2024 at an average price per
share of NOK 8,30. Following this transaction, Andersson (including close
associates) owns 50 000 shares in Lea bank ASA.
Please see attached primary insider notification forms.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in the Market Abuse
Regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Contact information:
Oddbjørn Berentsen, CEO
Phone: +47 22 99 14 00
Email: ir@leabank.no
