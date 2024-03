Certain Ordinary Shares of Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-MAR-2024.

March 23, 2024 Share

Certain Ordinary Shares of Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-MAR-2024. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 180 days starting from 26-SEP-2023 to 24-MAR-2024.



Details:

The company's directors and executive officers have agreed with the underwriters, subject to certain exceptions, not to sell, transfer, or dispose of, directly or indirectly, any of the ADSs, Ordinary Shares, or securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for the ADSs or Ordinary Shares for a period of 180 days from the date of this prospectus.