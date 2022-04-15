Leader Electronics : Correction of information on lending funds
04/15/2022 | 04:30am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Leader Electronics Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/15
Time of announcement
16:23:25
Subject
Correction of information on lending funds
Date of events
2022/04/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/15
2.Company name:Leader Electronics Inc.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
Correction of information on lending funds in March 2022
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:
Statements of lending funds and the actual amount provided in March 2022
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
Name of lender:Dongguan Linghung Electronics Inc.
Name of borrower:Dongguan Leader Electronics Inc.
Actual amount provided:NT$184,910 thousand
Dongguan Linghung Electronics Inc. and Dongguan Leader
Electronics Inc. are 100% owned subsidiaries of Company.
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
Name of lender:Dongguan Linghung Electronics Inc.
Name of borrower:Dongguan Leader Electronics Inc.
Actual amount provided:NT$207,460 thousand
Dongguan Linghung Electronics Inc. and Dongguan Leader
Electronics Inc. are 100% owned subsidiaries of Company.
9.Countermeasures:
Update the corrected statements of lending funds in March 2022
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
Leader Electronics Inc. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 08:29:05 UTC.