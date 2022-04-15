Log in
    3058   TW0003058004

LEADER ELECTRONICS INC.

(3058)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-13
12.80 TWD   -0.39%
04:30aLEADER ELECTRONICS : Correction of information on lending funds
PU
04/08LEADER ELECTRONICS : Announce the execution of the commitments when applying for listing the stock.
PU
03/29Leader Electronics Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Leader Electronics : Correction of information on lending funds

04/15/2022 | 04:30am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Leader Electronics Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/15 Time of announcement 16:23:25
Subject 
 Correction of information on lending funds
Date of events 2022/04/15 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/15
2.Company name:Leader Electronics Inc.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
Correction of information on lending funds in March 2022
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:
Statements of lending funds and the actual amount provided in March 2022
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
Name of lender:Dongguan Linghung Electronics Inc.
Name of borrower:Dongguan Leader Electronics Inc.
Actual amount provided:NT$184,910 thousand
Dongguan Linghung Electronics Inc. and Dongguan Leader
Electronics Inc. are 100% owned subsidiaries of Company.
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
Name of lender:Dongguan Linghung Electronics Inc.
Name of borrower:Dongguan Leader Electronics Inc.
Actual amount provided:NT$207,460 thousand
Dongguan Linghung Electronics Inc. and Dongguan Leader
Electronics Inc. are 100% owned subsidiaries of Company.
9.Countermeasures:
Update the corrected statements of lending funds in March 2022
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Leader Electronics Inc. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 08:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
