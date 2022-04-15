Leader Electronics : Correction of information on lending funds

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/15 2.Company name:Leader Electronics Inc. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):the company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA 5.Cause of occurrence: Correction of information on lending funds in March 2022 6.Information items/ statements to be corrected: Statements of lending funds and the actual amount provided in March 2022 7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected: Name of lender:Dongguan Linghung Electronics Inc. Name of borrower:Dongguan Leader Electronics Inc. Actual amount provided:NT$184,910 thousand Dongguan Linghung Electronics Inc. and Dongguan Leader Electronics Inc. are 100% owned subsidiaries of Company. 8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction: Name of lender:Dongguan Linghung Electronics Inc. Name of borrower:Dongguan Leader Electronics Inc. Actual amount provided:NT$207,460 thousand Dongguan Linghung Electronics Inc. and Dongguan Leader Electronics Inc. are 100% owned subsidiaries of Company. 9.Countermeasures: Update the corrected statements of lending funds in March 2022 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA