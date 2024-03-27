LEADING EDGE MATERIALS CORP.

14th Floor, 1040 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 4H1info@leadingedgematerials.com| www.leadingedgematerials.com

TSX.V: LEM | Nasdaq First North: LEMSE | OTCQB: LEMIF | FRA: 7FL

TSX.V: LEM | Nasdaq First North: LEMSE | OTCQB: LEMIF

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS

TAKE NOTICE THAT an annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders of Leading Edge Materials Corp. (the "Corporation") will be held at 14th Floor - 1040 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, B.C., V6E 4H1, on Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 9:00 AM (Vancouver time) for the following purposes:

1. To receive the Chief Executive Officer's Report to the shareholders of the Corporation;

2. To receive and consider the financial statements of the Corporation as at and for the year ended October 31, 2023, together with the report of the auditors thereon;

3. To fix the number of directors of the Corporation to be elected at the Meeting;

4. To elect the directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year;

5. To appoint the auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors of the Corporation to determine the remuneration to be paid to the auditors;

6. To consider and, if deemed advisable, pass an ordinary resolution, ratifying, adopting and re‐approving the stock option plan of the Corporation (the "Stock Option Plan"); and

7. To consider any permitted amendment to or variation of any matter identified in this Notice and to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Information relating to matters to be acted upon by the shareholders at the Meeting is set forth in the accompanying management information circular and proxy statement dated March 19, 2024 (the " Management Proxy Circular").

A shareholder may attend the Meeting in person or may be represented at the Meeting by proxy. Shareholders who are unable to attend the Meeting in person and wish to be represented by proxy are requested to date, sign and return the accompanying instrument of proxy, or other appropriate form of proxy, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the accompanying Management Proxy Circular. An instrument of proxy will not be valid unless it is deposited at the offices of Computershare Investor Services Inc. (Attention: Proxy Department) at 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1, in the enclosed self-addressed envelope, not less than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays) before the time of the Meeting, or any adjournment thereof. An instrument of proxy may also be voted using a touch-tone telephone at 1-866-732-VOTE (8683). Alternatively, a registered shareholder can complete internet voting by logging on atwww.investorvote.com and entering the CONTROL NUMBER located on the address box of the shareholder's instrument of proxy. A person appointed as proxy holder need not be a shareholder of the Corporation.

Only shareholders of record as at the close of business on March 19, 2024 are entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting.

SHAREHOLDERS ARE CAUTIONED THAT THE USE OF THE MAIL TO TRANSMIT PROXIES IS AT EACH SHAREHOLDER'S RISK.

DATED at Vancouver, British Columbia as of March 19, 2024.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS /s/ "Eric Krafft"

Eric Krafft, Interim Chief Executive Officer