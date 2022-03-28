Leading Edge Materials : Notice of meeting

LEADING EDGE MATERIALS CORP.

1305 - 1090 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7

T +1 604 685 9316 | leadingedgematerials.com TSX.V: LEM | Nasdaq First North: LEMSE | OTCQB: LEMIF

NOTICE OF ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS

TAKE NOTICE THAT an annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders of Leading Edge Materials Corp. (the "Corporation") will be held at 1305 - 1090 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, B.C., V6E 3V7, on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM (Vancouver time) for the following purposes:

1. To receive the Chief Executive Officer's Report to the Shareholders of the Corporation;

2. To receive and consider the financial statements of the Corporation as at and for the year ended October 31, 2021, together with the report of the auditors thereon. Refer to "Particulars of Matters to be Acted Upon - Financial Statements" set forth in the accompanying management information circular and proxy statement dated March 23, 2022 (the "Management Proxy Circular");

3. to fix the number of directors of the Corporation to be elected at the Meeting. Refer to "Election of Directors" in the accompanying Management Proxy Circular;

4. to elect the directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year. Refer to "Election of Directors" in the accompanying Management Proxy Circular;

5. to appoint the auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors of the Corporation to determine the remuneration to be paid to the auditors. Refer to "Appointment of Auditors" in the accompanying Management Proxy Circular; and

6. to consider and, if deemed advisable, pass an ordinary resolution to approve the adoption of a new 10% rolling stock option plan of the Corporation. Refer to "Particulars of Matters to be Acted Upon - Approval of the 2022 Option Plan" in the accompanying Management Proxy Circular.

In light of ongoing concerns related to the spread of COVID-19, and in order to mitigate the potential risks to the health and safety associated with COVID-19, shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote on the matters before the Meeting by proxy rather than attend the meeting in person.

Information relating to matters to be acted upon by the shareholders at the Meeting is set forth in the accompanying Management Proxy Circular.

A shareholder may attend the Meeting in person or may be represented at the Meeting by proxy. Shareholders who are unable to attend the Meeting in person and wish to be represented by proxy are requested to date, sign and return the accompanying instrument of proxy, or other appropriate form of proxy, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the accompanying Management Proxy Circular. An instrument of proxy will not be valid unless it is deposited at the offices of Computershare Investor Services Inc. (Attention: Proxy Department) at 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1, in the enclosed self-addressed envelope, not less than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays) before the time of the Meeting, or any adjournment thereof. An instrument of proxy may also be voted using a touch-tone telephone at 1-866-732-VOTE (8683). Alternatively, a registered shareholder can complete internet voting by logging on at www.investorvote.com and entering the CONTROL NUMBER located on the address box of the shareholder's instrument of proxy. A person appointed as proxy holder need not be a shareholder of the Corporation.

Only shareholders of record as at the close of business on March 23, 2022 are entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting.

SHAREHOLDERS ARE CAUTIONED THAT THE USE OF THE MAIL TO TRANSMIT PROXIES IS AT EACH SHAREHOLDER'S RISK.

DATED at Vancouver, British Columbia as of March 23, 2022.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/s/ "Filip Kozlowski"

Filip Kozlowski, Chief Executive Officer