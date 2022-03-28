Log in
    LEM   CA52171T1003

LEADING EDGE MATERIALS CORP.

(LEM)
Leading Edge Materials : Notice of meeting and record date

03/28/2022 | 04:54pm EDT
LEADING EDGE MATERIALS CORP.

1305 - 1090 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7

T +1 604 685 9316 |www.leadingedgematerials.com

TSX.V: LEM | Nasdaq First North: LEMSE | OTCQB: LEMIF

NOTICE OF MEETING AND RECORD DATE

TO:All Applicable Securities Commissions TSX Venture Exchange

Pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 54-101 in connection with the upcoming annual general meeting of the shareholders of Leading Edge Materials Corp., the Company hereby provides the following notice:

Meeting Date:

April 28, 2022

Record Date for Notice:

March 23, 2022

Record Date for Voting:

March 23, 2022

Beneficial Ownership Determination Date:

March 23, 2022

Location:

Vancouver, British Columbia

ISIN / CUSIP Number:

CA52171T1003 / 52171T100

Class of Securities Entitled to Receive Notice:

Common

Class of Securities Entitled to Vote:

Common

Type of Meeting:

Annual General Meeting

Notice and Access for Registered Holders:

No

Notice and Access for Beneficial Holders:

No

Issuer Sending Proxy Related Materials Directly to NOBOs:

Yes

Company to Pay for Delivery of Materials to OBOs:

No

DATED this 25th day of February, 2022.

"Nick DeMare"

Nick DeMare,

Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Leading Edge Materials Corp. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 20:52:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
