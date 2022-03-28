Leading Edge Materials : Notice of meeting and record date

LEADING EDGE MATERIALS CORP.
1305 - 1090 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7
T +1 604 685 9316 |www.leadingedgematerials.com
TSX.V: LEM | Nasdaq First North: LEMSE | OTCQB: LEMIF
NOTICE OF MEETING AND RECORD DATE
TO:All Applicable Securities Commissions TSX Venture Exchange
Pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 54-101 in connection with the upcoming annual general meeting of the shareholders of Leading Edge Materials Corp., the Company hereby provides the following notice:
|
Meeting Date:
|
April 28, 2022
|
Record Date for Notice:
|
March 23, 2022
|
Record Date for Voting:
|
March 23, 2022
|
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date:
|
March 23, 2022
|
Location:
|
Vancouver, British Columbia
|
ISIN / CUSIP Number:
|
CA52171T1003 / 52171T100
|
Class of Securities Entitled to Receive Notice:
|
Common
|
Class of Securities Entitled to Vote:
|
Common
|
Type of Meeting:
|
Annual General Meeting
|
Notice and Access for Registered Holders:
|
No
|
Notice and Access for Beneficial Holders:
|
No
|
Issuer Sending Proxy Related Materials Directly to NOBOs:
|
Yes
|
Company to Pay for Delivery of Materials to OBOs:
|
No
|
DATED this 25th day of February, 2022.
|
"Nick DeMare"
|
Nick DeMare,
|
Corporate Secretary
Disclaimer
Leading Edge Materials Corp. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 20:52:32 UTC.