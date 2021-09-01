Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Leading Holdings Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    6999   KYG5410P1000

LEADING HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

(6999)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Thai joint business group raises GDP outlook as curbs ease

09/01/2021 | 01:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's leading joint-business group on Wednesday raised its 2021 economic forecast to between a 0.5% contraction to 1% growth as the country's biggest wave of infections showed signs of easing, leading to the easing of curbs.

In August, it predicted between a 1.5% drop and 0% growth of gross domestic product this year, the joint group of industry, banking and commerce said in a statement.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 19 696 M 3 048 M 3 048 M
Net income 2021 1 207 M 187 M 187 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,64x
Yield 2021 6,34%
Capitalization 5 673 M 878 M 878 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,29x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 1 473
Free-Float 27,3%
Chart LEADING HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Leading Holdings Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEADING HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,52 CNY
Average target price 6,63 CNY
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuhui Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chang Lin Luo CFO, Joint Secretary & Executive Director
Xu Jin Independent Non-Executive Director
Yun Xing Liang Independent Non-Executive Director
Min Fang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEADING HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED16.87%878
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED9.60%41 157
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-25.77%27 303
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-9.53%26 144
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED6.17%25 074
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-19.78%24 230