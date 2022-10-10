Leading Leasing Finance And Investment : Appointment Of Company Secretary

Leading Leasing Finance And Investment Company Ltd (LLFICL)
Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the appointment of Mr. Pradeep as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.
