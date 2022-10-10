Advanced search
    540360   INE715Q01029

LEADING LEASING FINANCE AND INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(540360)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-06
12.65 INR   -4.89%
Leading Leasing Finance And Investment : Appointment Of Company Secretary

10/10/2022 | 08:12am EDT
Leading Leasing Finance And Investment Company Ltd (LLFICL)B roadcast Date And Time : 10/10/2022 17:25:30 Announcement : Appointment Of Company Secretary Description :

Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the appointment of Mr. Pradeep as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.

Disclaimer

Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Ltd. published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 12:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Technical analysis trends LEADING LEASING FINANCE AND INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers and Directors
Jinen Manoj Shah Chief Financial Officer
Budhan Jha Independent Non-Executive Director
Ami Jinen Shah Director
Ramcharan Nathmal Beriwala Director
Pankaj Ramanbhai Jadav Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEADING LEASING FINANCE AND INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED38.93%8
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-25.68%10 194
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.12.83%6 349
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.27.80%4 744
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-12.36%3 355
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-22.69%2 941