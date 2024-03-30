LEADING LEASING FINANCE AND INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

8th Floor, Flat No. 810, Kailash Building Plot No. 26, Curzon Road, Kasturba Gandhi Marg Area,

Connaught Place, Central Delhi, New Delhi-110001

CIN: L65910DL1983PLC016712

(E)leadingleashing@gmail.com Date: 30.03.2024 To, Bombay Stock Exchange Limited Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Unit 205A, 2nd Floor, Dalal Street, Piramal Agastya Corporate Park, Mumbai‐ 400001 L.B.S Road, Kurla West, Mumbai- 400070 (o) 011 - 65632288 (W):www.llflltd.in

Sub: Intimation of closure of Trading Window as per circular LIST/COMP/01/2019‐20 dated April 02, 2019.

Dear Sir/Ma'am,

With reference to circular No. LIST/COMP/01/2019-20 dated 2nd April, 2019 and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with the provisions of the Company's Insider Trading code as amended, the "Trading Window" for dealing in the securities of the Company for all the Designated Persons (as defined in the said code) has been closed from Monday, 01st April, 2024 till 48 hours after the announcement of the Company's Audited Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024.

The date of the meeting of the Board of Directors to approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 will be intimated in due course.

Accordingly, Designated Persons are advised not to trade in the securities of the Company during the aforesaid period of closure of trading window.

Kindly take the same on the record.

For and on behalf of

Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Limited

Parshottambhai Premjibhai Rupareliya

Designation: Non-Executive Director Din No.: 02944037

Address: 1-Vaniyawadi, Near Roshni Super Market, Vaniyawadi Main Road, Rajkot, Gujarat-360002