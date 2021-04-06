Log in
LEAF GROUP LTD.

LEAF GROUP LTD.

(LEAF)
  Report
News 
Press Releases

INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates LEAF, STAY, RMBL, ATH, CTB, PBCT; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

04/06/2021 | 02:51pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Graham Holdings Company for $8.50 per share. If you are a Leaf shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a joint venture between funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group for $19.50 per share in cash. If you are an Extended Stay shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with RideNow. If you are a RumbleOn shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Apollo Global Management, Inc. Under the terms of the transaction, each outstanding Class A common share of Athene will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 1.149 shares of Apollo common stock. If you are an Athene shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. Under the merger agreement, Cooper Tire shareholders will receive $41.75 per share in cash and a fixed exchange ratio of 0.907 shares of Goodyear common stock per Cooper Tire share. If you are a Cooper Tire shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to M&T Bank Corporation. Under the merger agreement, People's United shareholders will receive 0.118 of a share of M&T common stock for each People's United share they own. If you are a People's United shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-alert-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-leaf-stay-rmbl-ath-ctb-pbct-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301263423.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
