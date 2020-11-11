Leaf : Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation

This presentation contains, and our officers and representatives during this presentation may from time to time make "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements set forth in this press release include, among other things, statements regarding potential synergies achieved from acquisitions, the impact of strategic operational changes and the Company's future financial performance. In addition, statements containing words such as "guidance," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "projections," "business outlook," and "estimate" or similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Strong Q3 Results -
Momentum Continues into Q4
Total Revenue
$63.3M +58%
Society6 Group Revenue
$43.6M +127%
Saatchi Art Group Revenue
$4.7M +13%
Media Group Revenue
$15.0M -10%
Adjusted EBITDA
$2.6M
Cash
$33.0M
Business is Strong and the Future is Bright.
Balanced, highly profitable Media portfolio with a large audience in high passion categories. Media industry showing rapid recovery.
Saatchi Art delivering strong overall growth in the face of cancelled in person fairs through accelerating online GTV and
The Other Art Fair's shift to virtual.
Society6 is an emerging winner in a permanently changed retail landscape with accelerating ecommerce penetration and strong positioning in the home category. Strengthening flywheel with artist-led community, record customers and on-demand production enabling personalization and scalable operations.
Leaf Group delivering record revenue growth, driving improved operating margin and cash flow.
Our Media Businesses are Diversified, Resilient, and Highly Profitable
Media business showed solid improvement in Q3 with revenue down 10% vs. down 26% in Q2.
Direct sales grew throughout the quarter and drove 14% YOY growth in RPV. Key advertising partners in Q3 included: Walmart, Lightlife, V8, Cotton and Athleta.
Hunker and OnlyInYourState grew revenues on a YOY basis, while Livestrong made progress in its transformation efforts to set the brand up for growth in 2021.
Media segment operating contribution was strong at $6.1 million or 40.9% of revenue, a 28% increase over Q2.
Our brands are in the right categories to drive growth: Fitness & Wellness and Home, Art & Design. Significant opportunity to drive
direct sales and increase RPV. Focus on diversification of traffic and revenue including video, subscriptions and affiliate commerce.
Saatchi Art Group is an Online Leader in a Massive Global Category Ripe for Disruption
Saatchi Art Group Revenue
$4.7M +13%
Online GTV
+77%
Changed consumer behavior and focus on the home. The closing of local galleries worldwide fueling online spending in art category. Q3 Saatchi Art online GTV accelerated +77%.
Improving user experience and encouraging purchase confidence. In July, launched augmented reality "View in a Room" tool across Mobile Web.
Customer satisfaction rates are at anall-timehigh. Focused on best-in-class customer service and operational scalability.
Solid growth in the face of cancelled in-person fairs.
Saatchi Art Group grew revenue 13% despite the cancellation of The Other Art Fair's physical events which impacted revenue by $1.5M on a YOY basis.
Augmented reality "View In A Room" for mobile web.
The Other Art Fair Goes Virtual
Successful pivot to digital programming. The Other Art Fair's new Online Studios program has generated more than $1.8M in GTV from its launch in April to the end of Q3, and is expected to generate $2.5M in GTV by the end of 2020.
Expands local fairs to global audience. The Other Art Fair physical fairs attract 12-15K over a 3-day event. New Online Studios introduces local artists to a global online audience.
Emerging Virtual Events business. Online Studios paving the way for significant new digital events strategy for 2021, pairing virtual and offline programming that can touch a global audience.
Society6 is the Right Business Model in the Right Category at the Right Time
Society6 Group Revenue
$43.6M +127%
Society6 Group GTV
B2B GTV
+121%
+48%
U.S. DTC GTV
International GTV
+149%
+56%
Massive growth in eCommerce from lasting changes in consumer behavior.
Design-firstmade-to-order online home décor marketplace
Strengthening GTV flywheel with growing global artist community, premium products, customers and B2B
Focused on early marketing for holiday and driving retention from record Q2 & Q3 new customer cohort
Q2 new customer cohort repeat purchase rates 30%+ YOY
Transformation in Retail is Underway and Accelerating
Profound changes in consumer behavior including more nesting as a result of stay-at-home restrictions are pulling forward substantial eCommerce penetration gains.
As states and markets have reopened, growth rates remain strong suggesting consumer behavior changes are here to stay.
Online home goods market is a clear winner with one of the strongest category growth rates. $133M TTM GTV(1) business in rapidly growing $50BN+ U.S. online home goods category(2)
U.S. eCommerce expected to grow 48% in 2020 to $867BN(2) - accelerating online adoption by over 2 years.
Source: U.S. Department of Commerce
Non-Store Y/Y Growth
US Retail Y/Y Growth
43.7%
15.9%
14.2%
13.3%
14.0%
16.5%
17.1%
14.2%
11.0%
12.0%
9.0%
9.0%
10.0%
7.0%
6.0%
6.0%
6.0%
5.0%
4.0%
3.0%
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
1)
Cowen U.S. eCommerce Disruption October 2020
2)
TTM Q3 2020
Home Décor Category is Being Redefined
Online and Society6 is Leading the Way
ARTIST UPLOADS & SELLS DESIGNS
Personalized, design-first shopping
More than 70 premium made-to-order products available, with 75%+ of GTV in Home Décor category
Two-sidedmarketplace; 400K artists and global customer base
Artist uploads their artwork to Society6 and makes it available for sale as a variety of lifestyle products.
No inventory risk
Global fulfillment network
Asset light
Negative working capital
DISCOVER & BUY GREAT HOME GOODS
Society6 has hundreds of thousands of independent artists from around the globe, selling their original works as 60+ lifestyle products.
BRING CUSTOMIZED DESIGNS INTO
EVERYDAY LIFE
Society6 delivers dynamic, quality products to design- minded people looking to express their individuality.
EVERY PURCHASE IS MADE-TO-ORDER
When a customer buys a product, it is made-to-order, using only the highest quality materials. Society6 will then package it and ship it for the artist.
Our Growth Flywheel is Spinning Faster
Artists Community
400K global artists
7 million designs
Every purchase made pays an artist. More than $69 million to date.
Premium Products
High-qualityproducts at affordable prices
Over 70 products available with further product expansion in home décor, tech, accessories
Artist-ledtrend-forward designs
GTV Growth
Flywheel
B2B & Vendor Network
Customers
• Growing B2B and Drop-Ship retailer relationships
• Record new customers in Q2 & Q3
• Expanding international vendor network
• Encouraging early repeat purchase rate, +30% YOY
• Launch new 3P marketplaces
• Strong average order value (AOV)
• High customer satisfaction rates
Leaf Group Revenue and Key Business Metrics
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
YoY % Change
Total Revenue
$113.5
$129.0
$155
$155
$40.0
$63.3
58%
Media
Revenue
$47.3
$44.9
$61.1
$65.3
$16.7
$15.0
(10)%
Marketplaces
Society6 Group Revenue
$59.9
$75.0
$81.7
$73.9
$19.2
$43.6
127%
Saatchi Art Group Revenue
$6.3
$9.1
$12.2
$15.8
$4.1
$4.7
13%
Operating Metrics
Media Metrics
Pro forma Visits per Google Analytics(1)(2) (in thousands)
589,789
461,471
(22)%
Pro forma Revenue per Visit (RPV)(1)(2)
$28.32
$32.41
14%
Society6 Group Metrics
Number of Transactions
309,656
681,400
120%
Gross Transaction Value (in thousands)
$22,192
$49,095
121%
Saatchi Art Group Metrics
Number of Transactions
6,834
8,541
25%
Gross Transaction Value (in thousands)
$7,149
$9,784
37%
1)
On April 24, 2020, Leaf Group entered into an Asset Sale and Services Agreement with Hearst Newspapers ("Hearst"), pursuant to which the Company sold to Hearst a library of content carried on certain websites that had been hosted by the Company on behalf of Hearst
2)
for $9.5 million, of which $4.0 million was paid at signing (the "Hearst Transaction"). As of April 25, 2020, the Company is no longer including visits to the sites migrated to Hearst in the Hearst Transaction in its media metrics.
Pro forma Visits and Pro forma Revenue per Visit exclude visits generated by certain domains no longer under our control as a result of the Hearst Transaction for all periods reported. The number of visits is derived from Google Analytics.
Improving Operating Leverage
SOCIETY6 GROUP
SAATCHI ART GROUP
MEDIA
STRATEGIC SHARED SERVICES
CONTRIBUTION (1)
CONTRIBUTION(1)
CONTRIBUTION (1)
& CORPORATE OVERHEAD
$ Millions
$ Millions
$ Millions
$ Millions
$4.0
$3.8
$7.8
($0.1)
$6.7
($0.3)
($0.3)
$6.1
$4.8
$1.1
($0.8)
$3.7
$0.4
($6.3)
($7.2)
($7.2)
($0.4)
($7.7)
($7.3)
($1.3)
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
1) Segment operating contribution reflects earnings before corporate and unallocated expenses and also excludes: (a) depreciation expense; (b) amortization of intangible assets; (c) share-based compensation expense; (d) interest and other income (expense); (e) income
taxes; and (f) contingent payments to certain key employees/equity holders of acquired businesses. See Appendix for a reconciliation of Segment Operating Contribution, a non-GAAP financial measure, to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
Improving Operating Leverage
ADJUSTED EBITDA (1)(2)
OPERATING CASH FLOW
FREE CASH FLOW
$ Millions
$ Millions
$ Millions
$2.6
$2.1
$7.9
$6.2
$0.3
$4.5
$4.1
$2.3
$2.6
($0.2)
$2.9
$0.9
($5.4)
($3.9)
($5.6)
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
1) Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income (loss) excluding interest (income) expense, income tax expense (benefit), and certain other non-cash or non-recurring items impacting net income (loss) from time to time, principally comprised of depreciation and amortization, stock- based compensation, contingent payments to certain key employees/equity holders of acquired businesses and other payments attributable to acquisition, disposition or corporate realignment activities. See Appendix for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
2) For the three months ended June 30, 2020, we had $1.5 million in cost savings, which included temporary salary cuts of our executive team and salaried direct workforce (whose salaries were reinstated effective with payroll paid on June 30, 2020) and compensation cuts 14 and deferrals of compensation of our independent directors (whose cash retainer compensation was reinstated, effective July 1, 2020), neither of which is expected to reoccur.
Leaf Group Healthy Balance Sheet
Approximately $256M in Federal and $95M in State NOLs(1)
As of September 30, 2020 ($ in millions)
A S S E T S
Cash & Cash Equivalents
33.0
Accounts Payable, Accrued Expenses, Debt,
42.5
and Other Current Liabilities
Other Current Assets
17.0
Deferred Revenue
5.3
Property and Equipment, Net
Other Long Term Assets(2)
14.3
Non-current Liabilities
42.6
Stockholders' Equity
11.8
47.3
Total Assets
$ 106.9
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 106.9
1)
Leaf Group had federal net operating loss ("NOL") carryforwards of approximately $255.6 million as of December 31, 2019. NOLs generated prior to January 1, 2018 expire between 2021 and 2037. NOLs generated since January 1, 2018 can be carried forward indefinitely.
In addition, as of December 31, 2019, Leaf Group had state NOL carryforwards of approximately $94.8 million which expire between 2020 and 2039. Leaf Group has taken a full valuation allowance against all of our United States federal and state and certain foreign
deferred tax assets.
2)
Includes intangible assets, net, goodwill and other assets.
2022 Targets
2022 targets of more than $250M in revenue and $20M in Adjusted EBITDA
Media Segment Operating Contribution Margin in the 35-40% range, and as Marketplaces revenue continues to grow, we expect incremental Segment Operating Contribution Margin to be in the 15-20% range.
Strategic Shared Services and Corporate Overhead to continue to decline as % of revenue
CAPEX to remain low in 3-4% range
Investment Highlights
Diverse portfolio of digital
Large intent driven
Significant room for
audience with >55M
first brands in large,
monetization, revenue
Well-positioned platform for
monthly unique visitors(1);
growing lifestyle categories
diversification and
strategic M&A
~one-fourth of U.S. internet
shifting rapidly online
international expansion
population
Long-term opportunity to
Strong Balance Sheet with
Management team with
deliver against 15%+
$33.0M in cash and $256M
deep consumer internet,
annual revenue growth
Federal NOL's + $95M
brand building and M&A
target
State NOL's
experience
1) ComScore September 2020
Reconciliation of Segment Disclosure and Adjusted EBITDA
($ in thousands)
Q1' 18
Q2' 18
Q3' 18
Q4' 18
Q1' 19
Q2' 19
Q3' 19
Q4' 19
Q1' 20
Q2' 20
Q3' 20
Segment Revenue:
Society6 Group
$
16,998
$
15,203
$
19,205
$
22,446
$
15,993
$
34,665
$
43,631
Saatchi Art Group
3,840
3,986
4,122
3,825
2,748
3,982
4,668
Marketplaces
$
20,967
$
19,655
$
24,712
$
28,603
Media Group
12,780
14,666
16,744
16,916
13,200
16,600
16,703
18,828
14,124
12,321
14,956
Total
$
33,747
$
34,321
$
41,456
$
45,519
$
34,038
$
35,789
$
40,030
$
45,099
$
32,865
$
50,968
$
63,255
Segment Operating Contribution
Society6 Group(1)
$
(638)
$
(605)
$
1,125
$
428
$
(445)
$
3,952
$
3,769
Saatchi Art Group(1)
(673)
(739)
(310)
(770)
(1,347)
(295)
(93)
Marketplaces(1)
$
61
$
(548)
$
326
$
(967)
Media Group (1)
5,457
6,534
6,559
7,866
3,609
6,645
6,664
7,812
3,744
4,775
6,123
Add (deduct):
Strategic shared services and corporate overhead(2)
(6,765)
(6,824)
(6,774)
(6,726)
(7,927)
(7,237)
(7,179)
(7,682)
(7,329)
(6,330)
(7,220)
Acquisition, disposition and realignment costs(3)
-
224
17
79
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(1,247)
$
(614)
$
128
$
252
$
(5,629)
$
(1,936)
$
300
$
(212)
$
(5,377)
$
2,102
$
2,579
Reconciliation to consolidated pre-tax income (loss):
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(1,247)
$
(614)
$
128
$
252
$
(5,629)
$
(1,936)
$
300
$
(212)
$
(5,377)
$
2,102
$
2,579
Add (deduct):
Interest income (expense), net
17
29
114
146
118
60
39
8
(66)
(97)
(102)
Other income (expense), net
(8)
(25)
(59)
13
(7)
19
(6)
34
10
3,837
5,537
Depreciation and amortization(4)
(2,455)
(2,446)
(2,687)
(2,682)
(2,716)
(2,662)
(2,362)
(2,371)
(2,487)
(2,506)
(2,280)
Stock-based compensation(5)
(2,208)
(2,676)
(2,502)
(2,045)
(1,921)
(2,209)
(2,460)
(2,774)
(2,704)
(2,523)
(2,035)
Acquisition, disposition, realignment and contingent payment costs(6)
-
(539)
(1,016)
(584)
(90)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Income (loss) before income taxes(7)
$
(5,901)
$
(6,271)
$
(6,022)
$
(4,900)
$
(10,245)
$
(6,728)
$
(4,489)
$
(5,315)
$
(10,624)
$
813
$
3,699
1)
Segment operating contribution reflects earnings before corporate and unallocated expenses and also excludes: (a) depreciation expense; (b) amortization of intangible assets; (c) share-based compensation expense; (d) interest and other income (expense); (e) income
2)
taxes; and (f) contingent payments to certain key employees/equity holders of acquired businesses.
Strategic shared services include shared operating expenses that are not directly attributable to the operating segments, including: network operations center, marketing, business development, product development, creative, financial systems, quality assurance,
software engineering, and information systems. Corporate overhead includes general and administrative support functions that are not directly attributable to the operating segments, including: executive, accounting, finance, human resources, legal, and facilities.
3)
Strategic shared services and corporate overhead excludes the following: (a) depreciation expense; (b) amortization of intangible assets; (c) share-based compensation expense; (d) interest and other income (expenses); and (e) income taxes.
Represents such items, when applicable, as (a) legal, accounting and other professional service fees directly attributable to acquisition, disposition or corporate realignment activities, (b) employee severance, and (c) other payments attributable to acquisition, disposition
4)
or corporate realignment activities, excluding contingent payments to certain key employees/equity holders of acquired businesses.
Represents depreciation expense of the Company's long-lived tangible assets and amortization expense of its finite-lived intangible assets, including amortization expense related to its investment in media content assets, included in the Company's GAAP results of
5)
operations.
Represents the expense related to stock-based awards granted to employees as included in the Company's GAAP results of operations.
6)
Represents such items, when applicable, as (a) legal, accounting and other professional service fees directly attributable to acquisition, disposition or corporate realignment activities, (b) employee severance, (c) contingent payments to certain key employees/equity
7)
holders of acquired businesses, and (d) other payments attributable to acquisition, disposition or corporate realignment activities.
In Q2 2020, we had $1.5 million in cost savings, which included temporary salary cuts of our executive team and salaried direct workforce (whose salaries were reinstated effective with payroll paid on June 30, 2020) and compensation cuts and deferrals of compensation
of our independent directors (whose cash retainer compensation was reinstated, effective July 1, 2020), neither of which is expected to reoccur.
Reconciliation of Segment Disclosure and Adjusted EBITDA
($ in thousands)
Segment Revenue:
Society6 Group
$
Saatchi Art Group
Media Group
Total
$
Segment Operating Contribution
Society6 Group(1)
$
Saatchi Art Group(1)
Media Group(1)
Add (deduct):
Strategic shared services and corporate overhead(2)
Acquisition, disposition and realignment costs(3)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
Reconciliation to consolidated pre-tax income (loss):
Adjusted EBITDA
$
Add (deduct):
Interest income (expense), net
Other income (expense), net
Depreciation and amortization(4)
Stock-based compensation(5)
Acquisition, disposition, realignment and contingent payment costs(6)
Income (loss) before income taxes(7)
$
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
94,289
$
51,406
11,398
11,948
41,401
46,503
147,088
$
109,857
7,276
$
(118)
(1,735)
(1,722)
14,642
16,918
(20,879)
(22,343)
-
-
(696)
$
(7,265)
(696)
$
(7,265)
(265)
217
9,384
6
(7,273)
(7,740)
(7,262)
(6,590)
-
(90)
(6,112)
$
(21,462)
1)
Segment operating contribution reflects earnings before corporate and unallocated expenses and also excludes: (a) depreciation expense; (b) amortization of intangible assets; (c) share-based compensation expense; (d) interest and other income (expense); (e) income
2)
taxes; and (f) contingent payments to certain key employees/equity holders of acquired businesses.
Strategic shared services include shared operating expenses that are not directly attributable to the operating segments, including: network operations center, marketing, business development, product development, creative, financial systems, quality assurance,
software engineering, and information systems. Corporate overhead includes general and administrative support functions that are not directly attributable to the operating segments, including: executive, accounting, finance, human resources, legal, and facilities.
3)
Strategic shared services and corporate overhead excludes the following: (a) depreciation expense; (b) amortization of intangible assets; (c) share-based compensation expense; (d) interest and other income (expenses); and (e) income taxes.
Represents such items, when applicable, as (a) legal, accounting and other professional service fees directly attributable to acquisition, disposition or corporate realignment activities, (b) employee severance, and (c) other payments attributable to acquisition, disposition
4)
or corporate realignment activities, excluding contingent payments to certain key employees/equity holders of acquired businesses.
Represents depreciation expense of the Company's long-lived tangible assets and amortization expense of its finite-lived intangible assets, including amortization expense related to its investment in media content assets, included in the Company's GAAP results of
5)
operations.
Represents the expense related to stock-based awards granted to employees as included in the Company's GAAP results of operations.
6)
Represents such items, when applicable, as (a) legal, accounting and other professional service fees directly attributable to acquisition, disposition or corporate realignment activities, (b) employee severance, (c) contingent payments to certain key employees/equity
7)
holders of acquired businesses, and (d) other payments attributable to acquisition, disposition or corporate realignment activities.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, we had $1.5 million in cost savings, which included temporary salary cuts of our executive team and salaried direct workforce (whose salaries were reinstated effective with payroll paid on June 30, 2020) and
compensation cuts and deferrals of compensation of our independent directors (whose cash retainer compensation was reinstated, effective July 1, 2020), neither of which is expected to reoccur.
