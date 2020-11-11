Leaf : Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation 0 11/11/2020 | 07:13am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Q3 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS Disclaimers This presentation contains, and our officers and representatives during this presentation may from time to time make "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements set forth in this press release include, among other things, statements regarding potential synergies achieved from acquisitions, the impact of strategic operational changes and the Company's future financial performance. In addition, statements containing words such as "guidance," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "projections," "business outlook," and "estimate" or similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties regarding the Company's future financial performance; could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those indicated due to a number of factors affecting Leaf Group's operations, markets, products and services; and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's industry, financial condition, operating performance and results of operations, including certain assumptions related thereto. Potential risks and uncertainties that could affect the Company's operating and financial results are described in Leaf Group's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (http://www.sec.gov) on March 16, 2020, as such risks and uncertainties may be updated from time to time in Leaf Group's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, information under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." These risks and uncertainties include, among others: risks associated with political and economic instability domestically and internationally including those resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, which have and could lead to fluctuations in the availability of credit, decreased business and consumer confidence and increased unemployment; the Company's ability to execute its business plan to return to compliance with the continued listing criteria of the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"); the Company's ability to continue to comply with applicable listing standards within the available cure period; changes by the Small Business Administration or other governmental authorities regarding the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act of 2020 (the "CARES Act"), the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") or related administrative matters; the Company's ability to comply with the terms of the PPP loan and the CARES Act, including to use the proceeds of the PPP loan; the Company's ability to successfully drive and increase traffic to its marketplaces and media properties; changes in the methodologies of internet search engines, including ongoing algorithmic changes made by Google, Bing and Yahoo!; the Company's ability to attract new and repeat customers and artists to its marketplaces and successfully grow its marketplace businesses; the potential impact on advertising-based revenue from lower ad unit rates, a reduction in online advertising spending, a loss of advertisers, lower advertising yields, increased availability of ad blocking software, particularly on mobile devices and/or ongoing changes in ad unit formats; the Company's dependence on various agreements with a specific business partner for a significant portion of its advertising revenue; the effects of shifting consumption of media content and online shopping from desktop to mobile devices and/or social media platforms; the Company's history of incurring net operating losses; the Company's ability to obtain capital when desired on favorable terms; potential write downs, reserves against or impairment of assets including receivables, goodwill, intangibles (including media content) or other assets; the Company's ability to effectively integrate, manage, operate and grow acquired businesses; the Company's ability to retain key personnel; the Company's ability to prevent any actual or perceived security breaches; the Company's ability to expand its business internationally; the Company's ability to generate long-term value for its stockholders; and ongoing actions taken and any future actions that may be taken by activist stockholders. From time to time, the Company may consider acquisitions or divestitures that, if consummated, could be material. Any forward-looking statements regarding financial metrics are based upon the assumption that no such acquisition or divestiture is consummated during the relevant periods. If an acquisition or divestiture were consummated, actual results could differ materially from any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law, and may not provide this type of information in the future. Non-GAAP Disclosure: This presentation includes reference to Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Operating Contribution, each of which is a non-GAAP measure. These non-GAAP measures are in addition to, not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures used by Leaf Group may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Leaf Group considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important because they provide a useful measure of the operating performance of Leaf Group and are used by Leaf Group's management for that purpose, as discussed in greater detail in our earnings releases, which can be found on the Investor Relations section of Leaf Group's corporate website at http://ir.leafgroup.com. In addition, a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is available in the Appendix to this presentation. 2 Strong Q3 Results - Momentum Continues into Q4 Total Revenue $63.3M +58% Society6 Group Revenue $43.6M +127% Saatchi Art Group Revenue $4.7M +13% Media Group Revenue $15.0M -10% Adjusted EBITDA $2.6M Cash $33.0M Business is Strong and the Future is Bright. Balanced, highly profitable Media portfolio with a large audience in high passion categories. Media industry showing rapid recovery. Saatchi Art delivering strong overall growth in the face of cancelled in person fairs through accelerating online GTV and The Other Art Fair's shift to virtual. Society6 is an emerging winner in a permanently changed retail landscape with accelerating ecommerce penetration and strong positioning in the home category. Strengthening flywheel with artist-led community, record customers and on-demand production enabling personalization and scalable operations. Leaf Group delivering record revenue growth, driving improved operating margin and cash flow. 4 Our Media Businesses are Diversified, Resilient, and Highly Profitable Media business showed solid improvement in Q3 with revenue down 10% vs. down 26% in Q2. Direct sales grew throughout the quarter and drove 14% YOY growth in RPV. Key advertising partners in Q3 included: Walmart, Lightlife, V8, Cotton and Athleta. Hunker and OnlyInYourState grew revenues on a YOY basis, while Livestrong made progress in its transformation efforts to set the brand up for growth in 2021. Media segment operating contribution was strong at $6.1 million or 40.9% of revenue, a 28% increase over Q2. Our brands are in the right categories to drive growth: Fitness & Wellness and Home, Art & Design. Significant opportunity to drive direct sales and increase RPV. Focus on diversification of traffic and revenue including video, subscriptions and affiliate commerce. Saatchi Art Group is an Online Leader in a Massive Global Category Ripe for Disruption Saatchi Art Group Revenue $4.7M +13% Online GTV +77% Changed consumer behavior and focus on the home. The closing of local galleries worldwide fueling online spending in art category. Q3 Saatchi Art online GTV accelerated +77%. Improving user experience and encouraging purchase confidence. In July, launched augmented reality "View in a Room" tool across Mobile Web. Customer satisfaction rates are at an all-timehigh. Focused on best-in-class customer service and operational scalability. Solid growth in the face of cancelled in-person fairs. Saatchi Art Group grew revenue 13% despite the cancellation of The Other Art Fair's physical events which impacted revenue by $1.5M on a YOY basis. Augmented reality "View In A Room" for mobile web. The Other Art Fair Goes Virtual Successful pivot to digital programming. The Other Art Fair's new Online Studios program has generated more than $1.8M in GTV from its launch in April to the end of Q3, and is expected to generate $2.5M in GTV by the end of 2020. Expands local fairs to global audience. The Other Art Fair physical fairs attract 12-15K over a 3-day event. New Online Studios introduces local artists to a global online audience. Emerging Virtual Events business. Online Studios paving the way for significant new digital events strategy for 2021, pairing virtual and offline programming that can touch a global audience. 7 Society6 is the Right Business Model in the Right Category at the Right Time Society6 Group Revenue $43.6M +127% Society6 Group GTV B2B GTV +121% +48% U.S. DTC GTV International GTV +149% +56% Massive growth in eCommerce from lasting changes in consumer behavior. Design-firstmade-to-order online home décor marketplace Strengthening GTV flywheel with growing global artist community, premium products, customers and B2B Focused on early marketing for holiday and driving retention from record Q2 & Q3 new customer cohort Q2 new customer cohort repeat purchase rates 30%+ YOY Transformation in Retail is Underway and Accelerating Profound changes in consumer behavior including more nesting as a result of stay-at-home restrictions are pulling forward substantial eCommerce penetration gains. As states and markets have reopened, growth rates remain strong suggesting consumer behavior changes are here to stay. Online home goods market is a clear winner with one of the strongest category growth rates. $133M TTM GTV(1) business in rapidly growing $50BN+ U.S. online home goods category(2) U.S. eCommerce expected to grow 48% in 2020 to $867BN(2) - accelerating online adoption by over 2 years. Source: U.S. Department of Commerce Non-Store Y/Y Growth US Retail Y/Y Growth 43.7% 15.9% 14.2% 13.3% 14.0% 16.5% 17.1% 14.2% 11.0% 12.0% 9.0% 9.0% 10.0% 7.0% 6.0% 6.0% 6.0% 5.0% 4.0% 3.0% 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 1) Cowen U.S. eCommerce Disruption October 2020 9 2) TTM Q3 2020 Home Décor Category is Being Redefined Online and Society6 is Leading the Way ARTIST UPLOADS & SELLS DESIGNS Personalized, design-first shopping

design-first shopping More than 70 premium made-to-order products available, with 75%+ of GTV in Home Décor category

made-to-order products available, with 75%+ of GTV in Home Décor category Two-sided marketplace; 400K artists and global customer base Artist uploads their artwork to Society6 and makes it available for sale as a variety of lifestyle products. No inventory risk

Global fulfillment network

Asset light

Negative working capital DISCOVER & BUY GREAT HOME GOODS Society6 has hundreds of thousands of independent artists from around the globe, selling their original works as 60+ lifestyle products. BRING CUSTOMIZED DESIGNS INTO EVERYDAY LIFE Society6 delivers dynamic, quality products to design- minded people looking to express their individuality. EVERY PURCHASE IS MADE-TO-ORDER When a customer buys a product, it is made-to-order, using only the highest quality materials. Society6 will then package it and ship it for the artist. 10 Our Growth Flywheel is Spinning Faster Artists Community 400K global artists

7 million designs

Every purchase made pays an artist. More than $69 million to date. Premium Products High-quality products at affordable prices

products at affordable prices Over 70 products available with further product expansion in home décor, tech, accessories

Artist-led trend-forward designs GTV Growth Flywheel B2B & Vendor Network Customers • Growing B2B and Drop-Ship retailer relationships • Record new customers in Q2 & Q3 • Expanding international vendor network • Encouraging early repeat purchase rate, +30% YOY • Launch new 3P marketplaces • Strong average order value (AOV) • High customer satisfaction rates 11 Leaf Group Revenue and Key Business Metrics 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q3 2019 Q3 2020 YoY % Change Total Revenue $113.5 $129.0 $155 $155 $40.0 $63.3 58% Media Revenue $47.3 $44.9 $61.1 $65.3 $16.7 $15.0 (10)% Marketplaces Society6 Group Revenue $59.9 $75.0 $81.7 $73.9 $19.2 $43.6 127% Saatchi Art Group Revenue $6.3 $9.1 $12.2 $15.8 $4.1 $4.7 13% Operating Metrics Media Metrics Pro forma Visits per Google Analytics(1)(2) (in thousands) 589,789 461,471 (22)% Pro forma Revenue per Visit (RPV)(1)(2) $28.32 $32.41 14% Society6 Group Metrics Number of Transactions 309,656 681,400 120% Gross Transaction Value (in thousands) $22,192 $49,095 121% Saatchi Art Group Metrics Number of Transactions 6,834 8,541 25% Gross Transaction Value (in thousands) $7,149 $9,784 37% 1) On April 24, 2020, Leaf Group entered into an Asset Sale and Services Agreement with Hearst Newspapers ("Hearst"), pursuant to which the Company sold to Hearst a library of content carried on certain websites that had been hosted by the Company on behalf of Hearst 12 2) for $9.5 million, of which $4.0 million was paid at signing (the "Hearst Transaction"). As of April 25, 2020, the Company is no longer including visits to the sites migrated to Hearst in the Hearst Transaction in its media metrics. Pro forma Visits and Pro forma Revenue per Visit exclude visits generated by certain domains no longer under our control as a result of the Hearst Transaction for all periods reported. The number of visits is derived from Google Analytics. Improving Operating Leverage SOCIETY6 GROUP SAATCHI ART GROUP MEDIA STRATEGIC SHARED SERVICES CONTRIBUTION (1) CONTRIBUTION(1) CONTRIBUTION (1) & CORPORATE OVERHEAD $ Millions $ Millions $ Millions $ Millions $4.0 $3.8 $7.8 ($0.1) $6.7 ($0.3) ($0.3) $6.1 $4.8 $1.1 ($0.8) $3.7 $0.4 ($6.3) ($7.2) ($7.2) ($0.4) ($7.7) ($7.3) ($1.3) Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 1) Segment operating contribution reflects earnings before corporate and unallocated expenses and also excludes: (a) depreciation expense; (b) amortization of intangible assets; (c) share-based compensation expense; (d) interest and other income (expense); (e) income 13 taxes; and (f) contingent payments to certain key employees/equity holders of acquired businesses. See Appendix for a reconciliation of Segment Operating Contribution, a non-GAAP financial measure, to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Improving Operating Leverage ADJUSTED EBITDA (1)(2) OPERATING CASH FLOW FREE CASH FLOW $ Millions $ Millions $ Millions $2.6 $2.1 $7.9 $6.2 $0.3 $4.5 $4.1 $2.3 $2.6 ($0.2) $2.9 $0.9 ($5.4) ($3.9) ($5.6) Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 1) Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income (loss) excluding interest (income) expense, income tax expense (benefit), and certain other non-cash or non-recurring items impacting net income (loss) from time to time, principally comprised of depreciation and amortization, stock- based compensation, contingent payments to certain key employees/equity holders of acquired businesses and other payments attributable to acquisition, disposition or corporate realignment activities. See Appendix for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. 2) For the three months ended June 30, 2020, we had $1.5 million in cost savings, which included temporary salary cuts of our executive team and salaried direct workforce (whose salaries were reinstated effective with payroll paid on June 30, 2020) and compensation cuts 14 and deferrals of compensation of our independent directors (whose cash retainer compensation was reinstated, effective July 1, 2020), neither of which is expected to reoccur. Leaf Group Healthy Balance Sheet Approximately $256M in Federal and $95M in State NOLs(1) As of September 30, 2020 ($ in millions) A S S E T S Cash & Cash Equivalents 33.0 Accounts Payable, Accrued Expenses, Debt, 42.5 and Other Current Liabilities Other Current Assets 17.0 Deferred Revenue 5.3 Property and Equipment, Net Other Long Term Assets(2) 14.3 Non-current Liabilities 42.6 Stockholders' Equity 11.8 47.3 Total Assets $ 106.9 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 106.9 1) Leaf Group had federal net operating loss ("NOL") carryforwards of approximately $255.6 million as of December 31, 2019. NOLs generated prior to January 1, 2018 expire between 2021 and 2037. NOLs generated since January 1, 2018 can be carried forward indefinitely. In addition, as of December 31, 2019, Leaf Group had state NOL carryforwards of approximately $94.8 million which expire between 2020 and 2039. Leaf Group has taken a full valuation allowance against all of our United States federal and state and certain foreign 15 deferred tax assets. 2) Includes intangible assets, net, goodwill and other assets. 2022 Targets 2022 targets of more than $250M in revenue and $20M in Adjusted EBITDA Key assumptions are as follows: Continued momentum in Marketplaces brands

Improving digital media macro environment

Strong incremental Segment Operating Contribution Margin Media Segment Operating Contribution Margin in the 35-40% range, and as Marketplaces revenue continues to grow, we expect incremental Segment Operating Contribution Margin to be in the 15-20% range. Strategic Shared Services and Corporate Overhead to continue to decline as % of revenue CAPEX to remain low in 3-4% range 16 Investment Highlights Diverse portfolio of digital Large intent driven Significant room for audience with >55M first brands in large, monetization, revenue Well-positioned platform for monthly unique visitors(1); growing lifestyle categories diversification and strategic M&A ~one-fourth of U.S. internet shifting rapidly online international expansion population Long-term opportunity to Strong Balance Sheet with Management team with deliver against 15%+ $33.0M in cash and $256M deep consumer internet, annual revenue growth Federal NOL's + $95M brand building and M&A target State NOL's experience 17 1) ComScore September 2020 Reconciliation of Segment Disclosure and Adjusted EBITDA ($ in thousands) Q1' 18 Q2' 18 Q3' 18 Q4' 18 Q1' 19 Q2' 19 Q3' 19 Q4' 19 Q1' 20 Q2' 20 Q3' 20 Segment Revenue: Society6 Group $ 16,998 $ 15,203 $ 19,205 $ 22,446 $ 15,993 $ 34,665 $ 43,631 Saatchi Art Group 3,840 3,986 4,122 3,825 2,748 3,982 4,668 Marketplaces $ 20,967 $ 19,655 $ 24,712 $ 28,603 Media Group 12,780 14,666 16,744 16,916 13,200 16,600 16,703 18,828 14,124 12,321 14,956 Total $ 33,747 $ 34,321 $ 41,456 $ 45,519 $ 34,038 $ 35,789 $ 40,030 $ 45,099 $ 32,865 $ 50,968 $ 63,255 Segment Operating Contribution Society6 Group(1) $ (638) $ (605) $ 1,125 $ 428 $ (445) $ 3,952 $ 3,769 Saatchi Art Group(1) (673) (739) (310) (770) (1,347) (295) (93) Marketplaces(1) $ 61 $ (548) $ 326 $ (967) Media Group (1) 5,457 6,534 6,559 7,866 3,609 6,645 6,664 7,812 3,744 4,775 6,123 Add (deduct): Strategic shared services and corporate overhead(2) (6,765) (6,824) (6,774) (6,726) (7,927) (7,237) (7,179) (7,682) (7,329) (6,330) (7,220) Acquisition, disposition and realignment costs(3) - 224 17 79 - - - - - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,247) $ (614) $ 128 $ 252 $ (5,629) $ (1,936) $ 300 $ (212) $ (5,377) $ 2,102 $ 2,579 Reconciliation to consolidated pre-tax income (loss): Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,247) $ (614) $ 128 $ 252 $ (5,629) $ (1,936) $ 300 $ (212) $ (5,377) $ 2,102 $ 2,579 Add (deduct): Interest income (expense), net 17 29 114 146 118 60 39 8 (66) (97) (102) Other income (expense), net (8) (25) (59) 13 (7) 19 (6) 34 10 3,837 5,537 Depreciation and amortization(4) (2,455) (2,446) (2,687) (2,682) (2,716) (2,662) (2,362) (2,371) (2,487) (2,506) (2,280) Stock-based compensation(5) (2,208) (2,676) (2,502) (2,045) (1,921) (2,209) (2,460) (2,774) (2,704) (2,523) (2,035) Acquisition, disposition, realignment and contingent payment costs(6) - (539) (1,016) (584) (90) - - - - - - Income (loss) before income taxes(7) $ (5,901) $ (6,271) $ (6,022) $ (4,900) $ (10,245) $ (6,728) $ (4,489) $ (5,315) $ (10,624) $ 813 $ 3,699 1) Segment operating contribution reflects earnings before corporate and unallocated expenses and also excludes: (a) depreciation expense; (b) amortization of intangible assets; (c) share-based compensation expense; (d) interest and other income (expense); (e) income 2) taxes; and (f) contingent payments to certain key employees/equity holders of acquired businesses. Strategic shared services include shared operating expenses that are not directly attributable to the operating segments, including: network operations center, marketing, business development, product development, creative, financial systems, quality assurance, software engineering, and information systems. Corporate overhead includes general and administrative support functions that are not directly attributable to the operating segments, including: executive, accounting, finance, human resources, legal, and facilities. 3) Strategic shared services and corporate overhead excludes the following: (a) depreciation expense; (b) amortization of intangible assets; (c) share-based compensation expense; (d) interest and other income (expenses); and (e) income taxes. Represents such items, when applicable, as (a) legal, accounting and other professional service fees directly attributable to acquisition, disposition or corporate realignment activities, (b) employee severance, and (c) other payments attributable to acquisition, disposition 4) or corporate realignment activities, excluding contingent payments to certain key employees/equity holders of acquired businesses. Represents depreciation expense of the Company's long-lived tangible assets and amortization expense of its finite-lived intangible assets, including amortization expense related to its investment in media content assets, included in the Company's GAAP results of 5) operations. Represents the expense related to stock-based awards granted to employees as included in the Company's GAAP results of operations. 6) Represents such items, when applicable, as (a) legal, accounting and other professional service fees directly attributable to acquisition, disposition or corporate realignment activities, (b) employee severance, (c) contingent payments to certain key employees/equity 7) holders of acquired businesses, and (d) other payments attributable to acquisition, disposition or corporate realignment activities. In Q2 2020, we had $1.5 million in cost savings, which included temporary salary cuts of our executive team and salaried direct workforce (whose salaries were reinstated effective with payroll paid on June 30, 2020) and compensation cuts and deferrals of compensation of our independent directors (whose cash retainer compensation was reinstated, effective July 1, 2020), neither of which is expected to reoccur. 18 Reconciliation of Segment Disclosure and Adjusted EBITDA ($ in thousands) Segment Revenue: Society6 Group $ Saatchi Art Group Media Group Total $ Segment Operating Contribution Society6 Group(1) $ Saatchi Art Group(1) Media Group(1) Add (deduct): Strategic shared services and corporate overhead(2) Acquisition, disposition and realignment costs(3) Adjusted EBITDA $ Reconciliation to consolidated pre-tax income (loss): Adjusted EBITDA $ Add (deduct): Interest income (expense), net Other income (expense), net Depreciation and amortization(4) Stock-based compensation(5) Acquisition, disposition, realignment and contingent payment costs(6) Income (loss) before income taxes(7) $ Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 94,289 $ 51,406 11,398 11,948 41,401 46,503 147,088 $ 109,857 7,276 $ (118) (1,735) (1,722) 14,642 16,918 (20,879) (22,343) - - (696) $ (7,265) (696) $ (7,265) (265) 217 9,384 6 (7,273) (7,740) (7,262) (6,590) - (90) (6,112) $ (21,462) 1) Segment operating contribution reflects earnings before corporate and unallocated expenses and also excludes: (a) depreciation expense; (b) amortization of intangible assets; (c) share-based compensation expense; (d) interest and other income (expense); (e) income 2) taxes; and (f) contingent payments to certain key employees/equity holders of acquired businesses. Strategic shared services include shared operating expenses that are not directly attributable to the operating segments, including: network operations center, marketing, business development, product development, creative, financial systems, quality assurance, software engineering, and information systems. Corporate overhead includes general and administrative support functions that are not directly attributable to the operating segments, including: executive, accounting, finance, human resources, legal, and facilities. 3) Strategic shared services and corporate overhead excludes the following: (a) depreciation expense; (b) amortization of intangible assets; (c) share-based compensation expense; (d) interest and other income (expenses); and (e) income taxes. Represents such items, when applicable, as (a) legal, accounting and other professional service fees directly attributable to acquisition, disposition or corporate realignment activities, (b) employee severance, and (c) other payments attributable to acquisition, disposition 4) or corporate realignment activities, excluding contingent payments to certain key employees/equity holders of acquired businesses. Represents depreciation expense of the Company's long-lived tangible assets and amortization expense of its finite-lived intangible assets, including amortization expense related to its investment in media content assets, included in the Company's GAAP results of 5) operations. Represents the expense related to stock-based awards granted to employees as included in the Company's GAAP results of operations. 6) Represents such items, when applicable, as (a) legal, accounting and other professional service fees directly attributable to acquisition, disposition or corporate realignment activities, (b) employee severance, (c) contingent payments to certain key employees/equity 7) holders of acquired businesses, and (d) other payments attributable to acquisition, disposition or corporate realignment activities. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, we had $1.5 million in cost savings, which included temporary salary cuts of our executive team and salaried direct workforce (whose salaries were reinstated effective with payroll paid on June 30, 2020) and 19 compensation cuts and deferrals of compensation of our independent directors (whose cash retainer compensation was reinstated, effective July 1, 2020), neither of which is expected to reoccur. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Leaf Group Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 12:12:04 UTC 0 All news about LEAF GROUP LTD. 07:13a LEAF : Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation PU 11/09 LEAF GROUP LTD. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Discl.. AQ 11/09 LEAF : Issues Letter to Shareholders AQ 11/09 Leaf Group Issues Letter to Shareholders GL 11/09 LEAF : Announces New Appointments to Board of Directors AQ 11/09 Leaf Group Announces New Appointments to Board of Directors GL 11/03 LEAF GROUP LTD. : Other Events (form 8-K) AQ 10/29 LEAF : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O.. AQ 10/29 LEAF GROUP LTD. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State.. AQ 10/29 LEAF GROUP LTD. : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results AQ