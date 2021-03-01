Leaf : Q4 2020 Transcript

Leaf Group Ltd. Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call February 25, 2021

Leaf Group Ltd. - Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call, February 25, 2021

Shawn Milne, Investor Relations

Sean Moriarty, Chief Executive Officer

Brian Gephart, Chief Financial Officer

Maria Ripps, Canaccord Genuity

Jason Kreyer, Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Welcome to the Leaf Group's Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call.

On the call with me today are Sean Moriarty, CEO; Brian Gephart, CFO; and Shawn Milne, Investor Relations.

Mr. Milne, you may begin your conference.

Shawn Milne

Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of Leaf Group, welcome to our conference call.

I'm pleased to have Sean Moriarty, our Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Gephart, our Chief Financial Officer, on the call with me today. Following our Safe Harbor statement, Sean will update you on our business and Brian will provide more details on our quarterly financial performance.

Any metrics discussed on the call without reference to a specific third-party source are based on our internal data. After the prepared remarks, we will open up the lines for Q&A. You will find a related release along with supplemental materials posted on the Investor Relations section of our corporate website located at ir.leafgroup.com.

Before we get started, we need to make the following Safe Harbor statement. We would like to remind everyone that during today's conference call Management will make certain forward-looking statements which are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements.

In particular, comments about our anticipated future revenue, earnings, operating expenses, operating metrics and growth rates as well as statements regarding our business strategy and objectives, plans, intentions, operating outlook, planned investments and the impact of recent acquisitions are considered forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results are detailed in our press release furnished to the SEC.

I would like to point out that during the call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures while talking about the Company's financial and operating performance, including Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the financial tables included at the end of our press release.

Lastly, I would like to remind everyone that today's conference call is being recorded, and that it is also available via webcast through the Investor Relations section of our corporate website. A replay will also be available on our website.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to our CEO, Sean Moriarty.

Sean Moriarty

Thank you, Shawn. Good afternoon. Welcome to our Q4 2020 earnings call.

Leaf Group delivered another excellent quarter of financial results, during which we furthered our mission of building online brands that consumers love and trust by connecting people to their passions and providing essential information to help them live richer and fuller lives.

Before we jump into the Q4 highlights, I want to take a moment to thank our Leaf Group team for their tireless work this past year to their tireless work this past year, this has been a challenging year for all of us to continue to deliver strong performance despite the unprecedented volatility of 2020. Along with discussing our Q4 results, we will share some of the operating highlights and key initiatives that are fuelling strong growth across Society6 Group and Saatchi Art Group, as well as the strong operating contribution for our Media Group brands.

Q4 revenue increased 44% year-over-year to $65 million, marking the highest quarterly revenue in seven years and continuing the strong momentum from the prior two quarters. Q4 revenue growth was driven by strong performance from Society6 Group and Saatchi Art Group. Both brands also delivered another record quarter of new customers in Q4.

Society6 Group revenue increased 95% year-over-year, setting another revenue record for the brand. Saatchi Art Group revenue increased 48% year-over-year, driven by strong online growth and strengthen in hospitality, which more than offset the cancellation and postponement of The Other Art Fair's live events in Q4.

Q4 Media Group revenue decreased 17% partially due to election related softness and the overall impact of a volatile macro news cycle on our lifestyle brands. Media Group segment contribution margin remains strong at 44%, underscoring the resilience of our Media portfolio. Q4 Adjusted EBITDA was $1.7 million, a $1.9 million improvement year-over-year.

Over the past four years, we've dramatically transformed the Company from a primarily content light high volume digital publisher to a diverse portfolio of high-quality brands in key lifestyle categories. Since 2016, we nearly doubled revenue from $113 million to $212 million in 2020, all while significantly improving the bottom line, from an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $15 million in 2016 to positive Adjusted EBITDA of $1 million in 2020.

Leaf Group Ltd. - Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call, February 25, 2021

Over the past four years, Society6 Group has delivered significant growth, increasing revenue from roughly $60 million in 2016 to $138 million in 2020. Our strategy of deepening the brand's catalog of home decor products differentiated it from many of its competitors while positioning Society6 as an emerging marketplace leader in online home decor.

Society6 has grown its product assortment from 12 products at the time of acquisition to more than 75 premium products in 2020. Recent improvements in the user experience, combined with the brand's high quality need to order products featuring original unique designs have resonated with consumers. Society6 has significantly expanded its global community of independent artists, nearly doubling from 218,000 artists in 2016 to more than 400,000 artists at the end of 2012.

With the acquisition of Deny Designs in 2017, the Society6 brand has quickly grown its B2B channel, developing deep relationships with retailers such as Nordstrom, Wayfair, Target and Walmart, and hospitality brands such as Springhill Suites by Marriott.

Saatchi Art was founded on a vision of democratizing the art world for both artists and art buyers alike, by providing transparency around pricing in an online platform where emerging artists can showcase their work. Saatchi Art Group has delivered impressive growth, expanding from 74,000 artists in 2016 to more than 115,000 artists in 2020, and growing revenue from $6.3 million in 2016 to $17.1 million in 2020. Saatchi Art Group delivered $39 million in GTV in 2020. In 2016, we acquired The Other Art Fair, merging a real-world fair business with Saatchi Art's global online marketplace. Now, the art world experiencing a significant disruption following the closure of brick-and-mortar galleries and an accelerated shift online, we are well positioned to capitalize on this increased demand for online art sales. In 2018, Saatchi Art launched its hospitality trade business, creating a new and fast-growing sales channel that has quickly established relationships with some of the world's most recognized hospitality brands, including The Four Seasons and The Dream hotels.

Our Digital Media business has undergone a similar transformation over the course of the past four years. Our efforts have focused on acquiring and growing brands in key high passion categories and we've worked tirelessly to expand and raise the profile of each of our premium media properties.

In 2017, we launched Hunker to fill a void in online home design, that at the time mainly focused on ultra- affluent or low budget DIY. Hunker's fresh and approachable perspective on interior design quickly connected with audiences, and is now visited by millions of consumers every month. In 2018, we acquired Well+Good, significantly deepening our position in the Fitness and Wellness category while also expanding our direct sales capabilities. This past month, Well+Good launched a dedicated e-commerce shop where consumers can purchase the beauty and wellness products loved by our editors, creating a new revenue stream for the brand. We have long believed in the significant opportunity presented by the marriage of content and commerce, and we are excited by this new Well+Good venture.

In February 2019, we acquired OnlyInYourState and have quickly scaled the business, further demonstrating the leverage and scalability of our proprietary media technology platform

Alongside organically growing and acquiring new brands to expand the portfolio we have also strategically divested non-core assets, including the $39 million sale of Cracked in 2016 and the sale of a content library to publishing partner Hearst for $9.5 million this past spring.

On top of the strong financial results we delivered in Q4, our teams made significant platform improvements, introduced new products, and established exciting new partnerships to expand our brand awareness throughout 2020. Within our Home Art and Design category, Society6 launched 12 new products in 2020, including a refresh of our tech suite.

