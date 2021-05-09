Log in
    LEAF   US52177G1022

LEAF GROUP LTD.

(LEAF)
Lifshitz Law Firm : P.C. Announces Investigation of AEGN, CNBKA, STAY, HGV, HWCC, LEAF, MFNC, NCBS and SPRT

05/09/2021 | 12:02am EDT
NEW YORK, May 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AEGN to affiliates of New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. for $26.00 per share.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNBKA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CNBKA to EBC for $115.28 per share.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAY)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of STAY to a joint venture between funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group for $19.50 per share in cash.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HGV to Diamond Resorts International, Inc.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ: HWCC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HWCC to Omni Cable, LLC for $5.30 per share.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of LEAF to Graham Holdings for $8.50 per share.

If you are investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Mackinac Financial Corp. (NASDAQGS: MFNC) - Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQGS: NCBS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MFNC and NCBS.

 If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT)

 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of SPRT with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.

If you are investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:
Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone:  516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz-law-firm-pc-announces-investigation-of-aegn-cnbka-stay-hgv-hwcc-leaf-mfnc-ncbs-and-sprt-301286953.html

SOURCE Lifshitz Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2021
