    LER   AU000000LER6

LEAF RESOURCES LIMITED

(LER)
End-of-day quote CHI-X AUSTRALIA  -  2021-03-31
0.0860 AUD   +2.38%
Leaf Resources : Cleansing Prospectus

07/19/2022 | 03:14am EDT
For personal use only

LEAF RESOURCES LIMITED

ACN 074 969 056

PROSPECTUS

For the offer of up to:

  1. 1,000 Shares in the capital of the Company at an issue price of $0.03 per Share to raise up to $30 (before expenses) (Cleansing Offer); and
  2. 10,000,000 Options, exercisable at $0.04 each on or before 3 years from the date of issue (Altor Options) to Altor Capital Management Pty Ltd (Altor Options Offer).

together, the Offers.

This Prospectus has been prepared primarily for the purpose of section 708A(11) of the Corporations Act to remove any trading restrictions on the sale of Securities issued by the Company prior to the Closing Date.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This document is important and should be read in its entirety. If after reading this Prospectus you have any questions about the Securities being offered under this Prospectus or any other matter, then you should consult your stockbroker, accountant or other professional adviser.

The Securities offered under this Prospectus should be considered speculative.

For personal use only

T A B L E O F C O N TE N T S

1.

CORPORATE DIRECTORY..............................................................................................

1

2.

TIMETABLE AND IMPORTANT NOTES ............................................................................

2

3.

DETAILS OF THE OFFER..................................................................................................

4

4.

PURPOSE AND EFFECT OF THE OFFERS .........................................................................

8

5.

RIGHTS AND LIABILITIES ATTACHING TO SECURITIES .................................................

11

6.

RISK FACTORS ............................................................................................................

16

7.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ......................................................................................

25

8.

DIRECTORS' AUTHORISATION ....................................................................................

33

9.

DEFINITIONS ...............................................................................................................

34

5053-02/2216358_1

personal use only

1. CORPORATE DIRECTORY Directors

Kenneth (Ken) Richards

Non-Executive Chairman

Douglas (Doug) Rathbone

Non-Executive Director

Ramon (Ray) Mountfort

Managing Director

Grant Yeatman**

Executive Director

Terence (Terry) Gray

Non-Executive Director

Company Secretary

Drew Speedy

Share Registry*

Link Market Services Limited

Level 21, 10 Eagle Street,

BRISBANE QLD 4000

Telephone: +61 7 3320 2200

Registered Office

140 Wharf Street

Maryborough QLD 4006

Telephone: + 61 7 3188 9040

Email: info@leafresources.com.au

Website: www.leafresources.com.au

ASX Code

LER

Lawyers

Steinepreis Paganin

Lawyers and Consultants

Level 4, 50 Market Street

Melbourne VIC 3000

Auditors*

Grant Thornton Audit Pty Ltd

King George Central

Level 18, 145 Ann Street

BRISBANE QLD 4000

For

  • These entities have not been involved in the preparation of this Prospectus and have not consented to being named in this Prospectus. Their names are included for information purposes only.

**As announced by the Company on 19 July 2022, Mr Grant Yeatman will resign from the Board on or about 21 July 2022 but will continue in his role as Chief Operating Officer of the Company.

5053-02/2216358_1

1

For personal use only

2. TIMETABLE AND IMPORTANT NOTES

2.1

Timetable

Action

Date

Lodgement of Prospectus with the ASIC and ASX

19 July 2022

Opening Date of the Offers

19 July 2022

Issue of Placement Shares, Performance Rights Shares,

20 July 2022

Convertible Note Shares and Altor Options

Closing Date of the Offers*

5:00pm AEST on 21 July

2022

Expected date of Official Quotation of the Shares

21 July 2022

Dispatch of Notice of General Meeting

1 August 2022

Date of General Meeting

30 August 2022

    • The Directors reserve the right to bring forward or extend the Closing Date at any time after the Opening Date without notice. As such, the date the Shares are expected to commence trading on ASX may vary with any change in the Closing Date.
  2. Important Notes
    This Prospectus is dated 19 July 2022 and was lodged with the ASIC on that date. The ASIC, the ASX and their officers take no responsibility for the contents of this Prospectus or the merits of the investment to which this Prospectus relates.
    No Securities may be issued on the basis of this Prospectus later than 13 months after the date of this Prospectus.
    The Offers are only available to those who are personally invited to accept the Offers. Applications for Securities offered pursuant to this Prospectus can only be submitted on an original Application Form which accompanies this Prospectus.
    This Prospectus is a transaction specific prospectus for an offer of continuously quoted securities (as defined in the Corporations Act) and has been prepared in accordance with section 713 of the Corporations Act. It does not contain the same level of disclosure as an initial public offering prospectus. In making representations in this Prospectus regard has been had to the fact that the Company is a disclosing entity for the purposes of the Corporations Act and certain matters may reasonably be expected to be known to investors and professional advisers whom potential investors may consult.
  3. Web Site - Electronic Prospectus
    A copy of this Prospectus can be downloaded from the website of the Company at www.leafresources.com.au. If you are accessing the electronic version of this Prospectus for the purpose of making an investment in the Company, you must be an Australian resident and must only access this Prospectus from within Australia.
    The Corporations Act prohibits any person passing onto another person an Application Form unless it is attached to a hard copy of this Prospectus or it accompanies the complete and unaltered version of this Prospectus. Any person may obtain a hard copy of this Prospectus free of charge by contacting the Company.

5053-02/2216358_1

2

For personal use only

The Company reserves the right not to accept an Application Form from a person if it has reason to believe that when that person was given access to the electronic Application Form, it was not provided together with the electronic Prospectus and any relevant supplementary or replacement prospectus or any of those documents were incomplete or altered.

  1. Website
    No document or information included on our website is incorporated by reference into this Prospectus.
  2. Risk Factors
    Potential investors should be aware that subscribing for Securities in the Company involves a number of risks. The key risk factors of which investors should be aware are set out in Section 6 of this Prospectus. These risks together with other general risks applicable to all investments in listed securities not specifically referred to, may affect the value of the Securities in the future. Accordingly, an investment in the Company should be considered highly speculative. Investors should consider consulting their professional advisers before deciding whether to apply for Securities pursuant to this Prospectus.
  3. Overseas Investors
    The distribution of this Prospectus in jurisdictions outside Australia may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this document comes should seek advice on and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions constitutes a violation of those laws. This Prospectus does not constitute an offer of Securities in any jurisdiction where, or to any person to whom, it would be unlawful to issue in this Prospectus.
  4. Disclaimer
    No person is authorised to give any information or to make any representation in connection with the Offers described in this Prospectus which is not contained in this Prospectus. Any information not so contained may not be relied upon as having been authorised by the Company or any other person in connection with the Offers. You should rely only on information in this Prospectus.

5053-02/2216358_1

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Leaf Resources Limited published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 07:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
