Leaf Resources : Cleansing Prospectus

LEAF RESOURCES LIMITED

ACN 074 969 056

PROSPECTUS

For the offer of up to:

1,000 Shares in the capital of the Company at an issue price of $0.03 per Share to raise up to $30 (before expenses) ( Cleansing Offer ); and 10,000,000 Options, exercisable at $0.04 each on or before 3 years from the date of issue ( Altor Options ) to Altor Capital Management Pty Ltd ( Altor Options Offer ).

together, the Offers.

This Prospectus has been prepared primarily for the purpose of section 708A(11) of the Corporations Act to remove any trading restrictions on the sale of Securities issued by the Company prior to the Closing Date.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This document is important and should be read in its entirety. If after reading this Prospectus you have any questions about the Securities being offered under this Prospectus or any other matter, then you should consult your stockbroker, accountant or other professional adviser.

The Securities offered under this Prospectus should be considered speculative.