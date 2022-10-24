Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Leafly Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LFLY   US52178J1051

LEAFLY HOLDINGS, INC.

(LFLY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:39 2022-10-24 am EDT
0.7280 USD   +0.87%
10/18Leafly Holdings Reduces 21% of Workforce, Expects Q3 Revenue to Grow 8%; Shares up After Hours
MT
10/18Leafly Holdings, Inc. /de : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/18Leafly Holdings, Inc. Announces Resignation of Samuel Martin as Chief Operating Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Leafly Welcomes New Chief Commercial Officer, Carlos Pinto

10/24/2022 | 09:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY), a leading online cannabis discovery marketplace and resource for cannabis consumers, today announced that Carlos Pinto recently joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer. Carlos will lead Leafly’s sales, marketing, and award-winning content teams. As part of his role, Carlos will manage and shape the go-to market strategy for existing and new products, oversee the sales planning process and refine the company’s product strategy to increase revenue generation in both existing and new markets.

Known as the informed way to shop for cannabis, Leafly is a marketplace that helps connect millions of annual website visitors to more than 7,800 brands and more than 5,200 dispensaries. This addition to the Leafly executive team follows the company’s listing on the NASDAQ earlier this year.

Carlos brings many years of experience across a distinguished career in digital media, business development, and intellectual property compliance, and has a proven track record in scaling and helping businesses mature. As a seasoned business leader with more than 20 years of commercial experience, he has expertise in establishing, developing, and growing businesses in both emerging and mature markets around the globe.

“Carlos has a remarkable ability to assess markets and identify current customers’ needs and anticipate what they’ll need in the future,” said Yoko Miyashita, CEO of Leafly. “The combination of his customer-centric focus and his ability to look around the corner will help Leafly build critical insights across both our marketplace and our content house to position us to drive additional revenue in this still nascent cannabis industry. We are excited to see what Carlos and his teams can accomplish.”

Prior to joining Leafly, Carlos served as Chief Commercial Officer at Adnet Global, where he led the overall strategy to speed the growth of their business through catalog development, technology enhancements and digital solutions. Before Adnet, Carlos spent two decades at Getty Images where he managed multiple business units including Northern Europe, Emerging Markets, Global Compliance, Hispanic US, and Latin America. While at Getty Images, he designed and implemented the go-to-market strategy for expansion into LATAM and led the acquisition and integration of Getty Images Latin America. He also led business development for PicScout, a leading image recognition company, where he launched several products and expanded the customer base beyond content creators to include brands, marketers, PR and advertising agencies.

“I’m excited to join Leafly and lead the talented Sales, Marketing, and Content teams as we sharpen our focus to increase revenue and grow our brand awareness across our customer segments,” Pinto said. “We are only in the first stages of this journey, and now more than ever it is crucially important for us to build a differentiated product offering with a unique value proposition aligned with Leafly’s core value of trust.”

Carlos has a Masters in Business Administration from Alliance Manchester Business School and resides in the Puget Sound region.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about LEAFLY HOLDINGS, INC.
10/18Leafly Holdings Reduces 21% of Workforce, Expects Q3 Revenue to Grow 8%; Shares up Afte..
MT
10/18Leafly Holdings, Inc. /de : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Costs Associate..
AQ
10/18Leafly Holdings, Inc. Announces Resignation of Samuel Martin as Chief Operating Officer
CI
10/18Leafly Announces Cost Reductions to Strengthen Financial Profile
BU
10/17Uber Eats, Leafly team up to deliver cannabis in Toronto
AQ
10/17Uber Technologies' Uber Eats, Leafly Working Together on Cannabis Home-Delivery in Toro..
MT
10/16Uber Eats to process cannabis deliveries in Toronto through new Leafly partnership
AQ
10/12Leafly : BLAZE and Leafly Announce Expanded Partnership to Offer More Value to Thousands o..
PU
10/11Blaze and Leafly Announces Expanded Partnership to Offer More Value to Thousands of Can..
CI
09/27Leafly Unveils Its Most Prominent and Groundbreaking Ad Products To Date
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LEAFLY HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 48,5 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,56x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 28,4 M 28,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,59x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 259
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart LEAFLY HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Leafly Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,74 $
Average target price 5,25 $
Spread / Average Target 607%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoko Miyashita Chief Executive Officer & Director
Suresh Krishnaswamy Chief Financial Officer
Michael Blue Chairman
Jeff Oberlander Senior Vice President-Engineering
Martin Samuel Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEAFLY HOLDINGS, INC.-92.78%28
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-49.04%279 378
NETFLIX, INC.-51.93%128 865
AIRBNB, INC.-27.95%76 708
PROSUS N.V.-33.20%65 660
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-33.17%55 477