    LFLY   US52178J1051

LEAFLY HOLDINGS, INC.

(LFLY)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2023-02-09
0.5297 USD   -10.43%
09:26aLeafly to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on March 16, 2023
BU
2022Leafly to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
2022LEAFLY HOLDINGS, INC. /DE MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Leafly to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on March 16, 2023

02/21/2023 | 09:26am EST
Leafly Holdings, Inc. (“Leafly” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LFLY), a leading online cannabis discovery marketplace and resource for cannabis consumers, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, after market close on March 16, 2023. On that day Leafly will host a webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results.

Webcast Details

  • What: Leafly Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Webcast
  • When: March 16, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time)
  • Webcast: A live and archived webcast can be accessed from the Events section of Leafly’s Investor Relations website, https://investor.leafly.com/

About Leafly

Leafly helps millions of people discover cannabis each year. Our powerful tools help shoppers make informed purchasing decisions and empower cannabis businesses to attract and retain loyal customers through advertising and technology services. Learn more at Leafly.com or download the Leafly mobile app through Apple’s App Store or Google Play.

Source: Leafly Holdings, Inc.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 47,4 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,85x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 24,2 M 24,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 259
Free-Float 70,6%
Managers and Directors
Yoko Miyashita Chief Executive Officer & Director
Suresh Krishnaswamy Chief Financial Officer
Michael Blue Chairman
Jeff Oberlander Senior Vice President-Engineering
Peter H. L. Lee Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEAFLY HOLDINGS, INC.-18.75%24
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED12.87%452 583
NETFLIX, INC.18.00%154 963
PROSUS N.V.12.92%100 797
AIRBNB, INC.53.92%83 083
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.40.60%69 346