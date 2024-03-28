By Sabela Ojea

Leafly said its annual report for 2023 will include a going-concern notice due to its current financial position.

The cannabis-shopping platform on Thursday said it doesn't have enough cash to repay its $29.7 million of convertible notes, set to mature and due in January 2025.

The company ended the year with $15.3 million in cash, down from $24.6 million at the end of 2022.

Leafly's warning comes as it forecasts another drop in revenue in the first quarter following a 10% decline in revenue in the fourth quarter.

These going-concern opinions are published in the annual reports of public companies and refer to their likelihood to remain in business for the next 12 months.

