    LFLY   US52178J1051

LEAFLY HOLDINGS, INC.

(LFLY)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2022-11-20
0.6591 USD   -0.14%
04:32pLeafly to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
11/14LEAFLY HOLDINGS, INC. /DE MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11/10Transcript : Leafly Holdings, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
Leafly to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/22/2022 | 04:32pm EST
Leafly Holdings, Inc. (“Leafly” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LFLY), a leading online cannabis discovery marketplace and resource for cannabis consumers, today announced that members of its management team will participate in upcoming investor conferences.

Details for the events are as follows:

Cowen 5th Annual Cannabis Conference
Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 12:30 pm ET. A live webcast and replay of the presentation may be accessed from the Events section of Leafly’s Investor Relations website, https://investor.leafly.com/, if available.

The company will also be hosting meetings at the Benchmark Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference on December 1st in New York, NY.

About Leafly

Leafly helps millions of people discover cannabis each year. Our powerful tools help shoppers make informed purchasing decisions and empower cannabis businesses to attract and retain loyal customers through advertising and technology services. Learn more at Leafly.com or download the Leafly mobile app through Apple’s App Store or Google Play.



Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 47,4 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,07x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 25,3 M 25,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,53x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 259
Free-Float 70,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,66 $
Average target price 3,75 $
Spread / Average Target 469%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoko Miyashita Chief Executive Officer & Director
Suresh Krishnaswamy Chief Financial Officer
Michael Blue Chairman
Jeff Oberlander Senior Vice President-Engineering
Martin Samuel Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEAFLY HOLDINGS, INC.-93.40%25
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-38.00%342 148
NETFLIX, INC.-52.68%126 853
PROSUS N.V.-20.92%79 986
AIRBNB, INC.-42.51%60 601
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-32.63%56 342