Lealea Hotels & Resorts : Announce the cash & cash equivalents balance at the end of JUL 2022 and cash flow in the next 3 months

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/19 2.Company name: LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS CO., LTD. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:In compliance with the notification No. 0990201257 announced by Taipei Exchange. 6.Countermeasures:None. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Cash and cash equivalents on 2022/07：$ 80,645 (thousand NTD) Future cash flow (2022/08-2022/10) (thousand NTD)： 2022/08 2022/09 2022/10 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash beginning of period：$ 80,645 $ 78,731 $ 44,020 Cash inflow： $ 12,608 $ 1,227 $ 10,380 Cash outflow： $ -10,384 $ -29,293 $ 9,642 Financial allocation： $ -4,138 $ -6,645 $ -4,145 Cash end of period： $ 78,731 $ 44,020 $ 59,897