Lealea Hotels & Resorts : Announce the cash & cash equivalents balance at the end of JUL 2022 and cash flow in the next 3 months
08/19/2022 | 02:54am EDT
Provided by: LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/08/19
Time of announcement
14:47:00
Subject
Announce the cash & cash equivalents balance at
the end of JUL 2022 and cash flow in the next 3 months
Date of events
2022/08/19
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/19
2.Company name: LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS CO., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:In compliance with the notification
No. 0990201257 announced by Taipei Exchange.
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Cash and cash equivalents on 2022/07：$ 80,645 (thousand NTD)
Future cash flow (2022/08-2022/10) (thousand NTD)：
2022/08 2022/09 2022/10
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Cash beginning of period：$ 80,645 $ 78,731 $ 44,020
Cash inflow： $ 12,608 $ 1,227 $ 10,380
Cash outflow： $ -10,384 $ -29,293 $ 9,642
Financial allocation： $ -4,138 $ -6,645 $ -4,145
Cash end of period： $ 78,731 $ 44,020 $ 59,897
Lealea Hotels & Resorts Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 06:53:03 UTC.