Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Lealea Hotels & Resorts Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5364   TW0005364004

LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS CO., LTD.

(5364)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-08-17
21.25 TWD   -0.70%
02:54aLEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS : Announce the cash & cash equivalents balance at the end of JUL 2022 and cash flow in the next 3 months
PU
02:54aLEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS : Announcement for the unaudited consolidated debt ratio, current ratio and quick ratio of JUL 2022
PU
08/15Lealea Hotels & Resorts Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lealea Hotels & Resorts : Announce the cash & cash equivalents balance at the end of JUL 2022 and cash flow in the next 3 months

08/19/2022 | 02:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/19 Time of announcement 14:47:00
Subject 
 Announce the cash & cash equivalents balance at
the end of JUL 2022 and cash flow in the next 3 months
Date of events 2022/08/19 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/19
2.Company name: LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS CO., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:In compliance with the notification
 No. 0990201257 announced by Taipei Exchange.
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 Cash and cash equivalents on 2022/07：$ 80,645  (thousand NTD)
 Future cash flow (2022/08-2022/10) (thousand NTD)：
　　　　　　                 2022/08         2022/09         2022/10
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
 Cash beginning of period：$  80,645      $   78,731       $  44,020
 Cash inflow：             $  12,608      $    1,227       $  10,380
 Cash outflow：            $ -10,384      $  -29,293       $   9,642
 Financial allocation：    $  -4,138      $   -6,645       $  -4,145
 Cash end of period：      $  78,731      $   44,020       $  59,897

Disclaimer

Lealea Hotels & Resorts Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 06:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS CO., LTD.
02:54aLEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS : Announce the cash & cash equivalents balance at the end of JUL 2..
PU
02:54aLEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS : Announcement for the unaudited consolidated debt ratio, current ..
PU
08/15Lealea Hotels & Resorts Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and S..
CI
08/11LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS : On behalf of the subsidiary The Richforest Hotel Company Limited..
PU
08/11LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS : The Company's 2022 second quarter's consolidated financial state..
PU
08/11LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS : Announcement of board of directors of the company approved the s..
PU
08/11Lealea Hotels & Resorts Co., Ltd. agreed to acquire The Richforest Hotel Co., Ltd..
CI
07/20LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS : Announcement for the unaudited consolidated debt ratio, current ..
PU
06/23LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS : To announce the major resolutions of the company 2022 Annual Gen..
PU
06/20LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS : Announcement for the unaudited consolidated debt ratio, current ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 334 M 11,1 M 11,1 M
Net income 2021 -68,1 M -2,27 M -2,27 M
Net Debt 2021 532 M 17,7 M 17,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,97x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 613 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,36x
EV / Sales 2021 3,31x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 22,9%
Chart LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Lealea Hotels & Resorts Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chung-I Tsai Chairman & General Manager
Wen Chih Liu Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Wan Fa Chen Independent Director
Fu Jung Wu Independent Director
Jen Hui Sun Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS CO., LTD.7.05%20
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.12%53 567
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-11.04%38 063
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC6.04%11 135
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-0.44%10 420
ACCOR-8.33%6 799