  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Lealea Hotels & Resorts Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5364   TW0005364004

LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS CO., LTD.

(5364)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-16
24.10 TWD   -9.40%
Lealea Hotels & Resorts : Announcement for the unaudited consolidated debt ratio, current ratio and quick ratio of MAY 2022

06/20/2022 | 04:54am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/20 Time of announcement 16:36:10
Subject 
 Announcement for the unaudited consolidated
debt ratio, current ratio and quick ratio of MAY 2022
Date of events 2022/06/20 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/20
2.Cause of occurrence:In compliance with the notification
 No. 0990201257 announced by Taipei Exchange.
3.Financial information date:2022/05
4.Unaudited Current ratio: 45.33%
5.Unaudited quick ratio:   44.22%
6.Unaudited debt ratio:    70.74%
7.Countermeasures:None.
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The debt ratio, current ratio, and quick ratio of
LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS CO., LTD and its subsidiaries
as of the end of MAY 2022.
LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS CO., LTD.
Current ratio:   56.79%
Quick ratio:     55.65%
Debt ratio:      53.60%
THE RICHFOREST HOTEL CO., LTD.
Current ratio:  116.28%
Quick ratio:    115.89%
Debt ratio:      55.73%
LEALEA MINGCHIH RESORT CO., LTD.
Current ratio:   21.66%
Quick ratio:     20.65%
Debt ratio:      80.17%
LEALEA EAGLE TRAVELING CO., Ltd.
Current ratio:   91.25%
Quick ratio:     88.53%
Debt ratio:      49.99%
Liquan Development Co., Ltd.
Current ratio:     0.00%
Quick ratio:       0.00%
Debt ratio:        0.00%

Disclaimer

Lealea Hotels & Resorts Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 08:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 334 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
Net income 2021 -68,1 M -2,28 M -2,28 M
Net Debt 2021 532 M 17,8 M 17,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,97x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 695 M 23,3 M 23,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,36x
EV / Sales 2021 3,31x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 22,9%
Chart LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Lealea Hotels & Resorts Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chung-I Tsai Chairman & General Manager
Wen Chih Liu Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Wan Fa Chen Independent Director
Fu Jung Wu Independent Director
Jen Hui Sun Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS CO., LTD.21.41%23
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-12.11%47 534
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-25.46%32 364
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-11.06%9 509
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-20.84%8 373
ACCOR-2.53%7 463