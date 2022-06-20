Lealea Hotels & Resorts : Announcement for the unaudited consolidated debt ratio, current ratio and quick ratio of MAY 2022
06/20/2022 | 04:54am EDT
Provided by: LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/20
Time of announcement
16:36:10
Subject
Announcement for the unaudited consolidated
debt ratio, current ratio and quick ratio of MAY 2022
Date of events
2022/06/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/20
2.Cause of occurrence:In compliance with the notification
No. 0990201257 announced by Taipei Exchange.
3.Financial information date:2022/05
4.Unaudited Current ratio: 45.33%
5.Unaudited quick ratio: 44.22%
6.Unaudited debt ratio: 70.74%
7.Countermeasures:None.
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The debt ratio, current ratio, and quick ratio of
LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS CO., LTD and its subsidiaries
as of the end of MAY 2022.
LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS CO., LTD.
Current ratio: 56.79%
Quick ratio: 55.65%
Debt ratio: 53.60%
THE RICHFOREST HOTEL CO., LTD.
Current ratio: 116.28%
Quick ratio: 115.89%
Debt ratio: 55.73%
LEALEA MINGCHIH RESORT CO., LTD.
Current ratio: 21.66%
Quick ratio: 20.65%
Debt ratio: 80.17%
LEALEA EAGLE TRAVELING CO., Ltd.
Current ratio: 91.25%
Quick ratio: 88.53%
Debt ratio: 49.99%
Liquan Development Co., Ltd.
Current ratio: 0.00%
Quick ratio: 0.00%
Debt ratio: 0.00%
Lealea Hotels & Resorts Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 08:53:07 UTC.