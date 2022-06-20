Lealea Hotels & Resorts : Announcement for the unaudited consolidated debt ratio, current ratio and quick ratio of MAY 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/20 2.Cause of occurrence:In compliance with the notification No. 0990201257 announced by Taipei Exchange. 3.Financial information date:2022/05 4.Unaudited Current ratio: 45.33% 5.Unaudited quick ratio: 44.22% 6.Unaudited debt ratio: 70.74% 7.Countermeasures:None. 8.Any other matters that need to be specified: The debt ratio, current ratio, and quick ratio of LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS CO., LTD and its subsidiaries as of the end of MAY 2022. LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS CO., LTD. Current ratio: 56.79% Quick ratio: 55.65% Debt ratio: 53.60% THE RICHFOREST HOTEL CO., LTD. Current ratio: 116.28% Quick ratio: 115.89% Debt ratio: 55.73% LEALEA MINGCHIH RESORT CO., LTD. Current ratio: 21.66% Quick ratio: 20.65% Debt ratio: 80.17% LEALEA EAGLE TRAVELING CO., Ltd. Current ratio: 91.25% Quick ratio: 88.53% Debt ratio: 49.99% Liquan Development Co., Ltd. Current ratio: 0.00% Quick ratio: 0.00% Debt ratio: 0.00%