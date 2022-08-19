Lealea Hotels & Resorts : Announcement for the unaudited consolidated debt ratio, current ratio and quick ratio of JUL 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/19 2.Cause of occurrence:In compliance with the notification No. 0990201257 announced by Taipei Exchange. 3.Financial information date:2022/07 4.Unaudited Current ratio: 45.99% 5.Unaudited quick ratio: 44.90% 6.Unaudited debt ratio: 67.36% 7.Countermeasures:None. 8.Any other matters that need to be specified: The debt ratio, current ratio, and quick ratio of LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS CO., LTD and its subsidiaries as of the end of JUL 2022. LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS CO., LTD. Current ratio: 48.60% Quick ratio: 47.53% Debt ratio: 48.15% THE RICHFOREST HOTEL CO., LTD. Current ratio: 109.45% Quick ratio: 108.98% Debt ratio: 54.98% LEALEA MINGCHIH RESORT CO., LTD. Current ratio: 34.62% Quick ratio: 33.54% Debt ratio: 78.76% LEALEA EAGLE TRAVELING CO., Ltd. Current ratio: 92.53% Quick ratio: 91.54% Debt ratio: 67.33% Liquan Development Co., Ltd. Current ratio: 0.00% Quick ratio: 0.00% Debt ratio: 0.00%