Lealea Hotels & Resorts : Announcement for the unaudited consolidated debt ratio, current ratio and quick ratio of JUL 2022
08/19/2022 | 02:54am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/19
Time of announcement
14:46:35
Subject
Announcement for the unaudited consolidated
debt ratio, current ratio and quick ratio of JUL 2022
Date of events
2022/08/19
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/19
2.Cause of occurrence:In compliance with the notification
No. 0990201257 announced by Taipei Exchange.
3.Financial information date:2022/07
4.Unaudited Current ratio: 45.99%
5.Unaudited quick ratio: 44.90%
6.Unaudited debt ratio: 67.36%
7.Countermeasures:None.
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The debt ratio, current ratio, and quick ratio of
LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS CO., LTD and its subsidiaries
as of the end of JUL 2022.
LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS CO., LTD.
Current ratio: 48.60%
Quick ratio: 47.53%
Debt ratio: 48.15%
THE RICHFOREST HOTEL CO., LTD.
Current ratio: 109.45%
Quick ratio: 108.98%
Debt ratio: 54.98%
LEALEA MINGCHIH RESORT CO., LTD.
Current ratio: 34.62%
Quick ratio: 33.54%
Debt ratio: 78.76%
LEALEA EAGLE TRAVELING CO., Ltd.
Current ratio: 92.53%
Quick ratio: 91.54%
Debt ratio: 67.33%
Liquan Development Co., Ltd.
Current ratio: 0.00%
Quick ratio: 0.00%
Debt ratio: 0.00%
Lealea Hotels & Resorts Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 06:53:02 UTC.