Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Lealea Hotels & Resorts Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5364   TW0005364004

LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS CO., LTD.

(5364)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  04-20
19.35 TWD   +1.84%
03:25aLEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS : The grandson company Lealea Mingchih Resort Co., Ltd. announced that it signed a repair project contract with the related parties.
PU
04/20LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS : Announce the cash & cash equivalents balance at the end of MAR 2022 and cash flow in the next 3 months
PU
04/20LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS : Announcement for the unaudited consolidated debt ratio, current ratio and quick ratio of MAR 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lealea Hotels & Resorts : The grandson company Lealea Mingchih Resort Co., Ltd. announced that it signed a repair project contract with the related parties.

04/27/2022 | 03:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/27 Time of announcement 15:16:02
Subject 
 The grandson company Lealea Mingchih Resort
Co., Ltd. announced that it signed a repair project
contract with the related parties.
Date of events 2022/04/27 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land
located at Sublot XX, Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
(1) No. 1 Mingchi Villa, Datong Township, Yilan County 267 ,
    Taiwan (R.O.C.)
(2) Cilan Resort, No. 6, Sec. 4, Taiya Rd., Datong Township,
    Yilan County  267 , Taiwan (R.O.C.)
(3) About Wood Forest

2.Date of the occurrence of the event:2022/04/27
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent
to XX ping), unit price, and total transaction price:
 Transaction amount:
Total transaction price: NT$4,200,000

4.Trading counterparty and its relationship to the
Company (if the trading counterparty is a natural
person and furthermore is not a related party of the
 Company, the name of the trading counterparty is
not required to be disclosed):
 DYX CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
 Other related parties.

5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party,
announcement shall also be made of the reason for
choosing the related party as trading counterparty and
the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with
 the Company and the trading counterparty, and the
previous date and monetary value of transfer:
Original repair manufacturer, reasonable price and
familiar with current operation.

6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past
 five years has been a related party of the Company, the
announcement shall also include the date and price of
acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
 relationship to the Company at the time of the
transaction: N/A

7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not
applicable for acquisition of assets; those with deferral
should provide a table explaining recognition):N/A

8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period
and monetary value), restrictive covenants in the contract,
 and other important terms and conditions:
(1) Delivery or payment terms: According to contract
(2) Contractual restrictions and other important agreements :N/A

9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as
 invitation to tender, price comparison, or price
negotiation), the reference basis for the decision
on price, and the decision-making department:
(1)Transaction decision method: Negotiation
(2) Reference for price determination: Market price
(3) Decision-making unit: Board of directors.

10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company
and its appraisal price:N/A
11.Name of the professional appraiser:N/A
12.Practice certificate number of the professional
appraiser:N/A
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific
price, or special price:N/A
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:N/A
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:N/A
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal
reports and opinion of the CPA:N/A
17.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
18.Name of the CPA:N/A
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
20.Broker and broker's fee:N/A
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
Maintain visitor safety and operate facilities.

22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present
transaction:None
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction
 is a related party:Yes
24.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/04/27
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval
by the audit committee:2022/04/27
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or
right-of-use asset from a related party:Yes
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article
16 of the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and
Disposal of Assets by Public Companies:N/A
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the
transaction price, the price assessed in accordance
with the Article 17 of the same regulations:N/A
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Lealea Hotels & Resorts Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 07:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS CO., LTD.
03:25aLEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS : The grandson company Lealea Mingchih Resort Co., Ltd. announced ..
PU
04/20LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS : Announce the cash & cash equivalents balance at the end of MAR 2..
PU
04/20LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS : Announcement for the unaudited consolidated debt ratio, current ..
PU
04/07LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS : Correction of the company's 2021 individual and consolidated fin..
PU
03/31Lealea Hotels & Resorts Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dece..
CI
03/22LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS : On behalf of the important subsidiary THE RICHFOREST HOTEL CO., ..
PU
03/22LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS : Subsidiary LEALEA MINGCHIH RESORT CO. LTD announced the convenin..
PU
03/22LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS : On behalf of the important subsidiary LEALEA MINGCHIH RESORT CO...
PU
03/18LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS : Announce the cash & cash equivalents balance at the end of FEB 2..
PU
03/18LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS : Announcement for the unaudited consolidated debt ratio, current ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 558 M 19,0 M 19,0 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 22,9%
Chart LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Lealea Hotels & Resorts Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chung-I Tsai Chairman & General Manager
Wen Chih Liu Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Wan Fa Chen Independent Director
Fu Jung Wu Independent Director
Jen Hui Sun Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEALEA HOTELS & RESORTS CO., LTD.-2.52%19
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-13.86%4 835
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.1.09%2 018
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.2.12%877
EIZO CORPORATION-16.73%561
AURAS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-20.79%476