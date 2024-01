CAMBRIDGE, Mass. , Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LPTX), a biotechnology company focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics, today announced that enrollment has been completed in the randomized controlled Part C of the DisTinGuish study evaluating DKN-01, Leap's anti-Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) antibody, in combination with tislelizumab, BeiGene's anti-PD-1 antibody, and chemotherapy in patients with advanced gastroesophageal junction and gastric cancer.

"The completion of enrollment in Part C of the DisTinGuish study is an important milestone and continues to underscore the high level of interest from both patients and investigators in DKN-01," said Cynthia Sirard, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Leap. "Long-term follow-up data from Part A of the study clearly demonstrated the potential to induce durable responses and clinically meaningful survival outcomes in first-line advanced gastroesophageal junction and gastric cancer patients. We expect Part C to further validate the potential of DKN-01 and tislelizumab combination therapy and look forward to having initial data from Part C over the course of this year."

Part C of the DisTinGuish study (NCT0436380) is a Phase 2, randomized, open-label, multicenter study of DKN-01 in combination with tislelizumab and chemotherapy in first-line patients with advanced gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma. Part C enrolled 170 first-line, HER2-negative patients. Patients were randomized 1:1 to evaluate DKN-01 in combination with tislelizumab and standard of care (SOC) chemotherapy, compared to tislelizumab and SOC chemotherapy alone. The primary objective is progression-free survival (PFS) in DKK1-high and in all patients. Secondary objectives of Part C include overall survival and objective response rate as measured by RECIST v1.1 in DKK1-high and in all patients.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics (Nasdaq: LPTX) is focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Leap's most advanced clinical candidate, DKN-01, is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) protein. DKN-01 is being developed in patients with esophagogastric, gynecologic, and colorectal cancers. FL-301, is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting Claudin18.2, being developed in patients with gastric and pancreatic cancer. Leap also has preclinical antibody programs targeting Claudin18.2/CD137 and GDF15. For more information about Leap Therapeutics, visit http://www.leaptx.com or view our public filings with the SEC that are available via EDGAR at http://www.sec.gov or via https://investors.leaptx.com/.

