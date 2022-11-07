Advanced search
Leap Therapeutics : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K

11/07/2022 | 06:14am EST
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(D)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): November 2, 2022

Leap Therapeutics, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-37990 27-4412575
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation) 		(Commission
File Number) 		(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
47 Thorndike Street, Suite B1-1
Cambridge, MA 		02141
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (617) 714-0360

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

¨Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425).

¨Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12).

¨Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)).

¨Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)).

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which
registered
Common Stock, par value $0.001 LPTX Nasdaq Global Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter)

Emerging growth company x

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On November 2, 2022, Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") received a deficiency letter from the Listing Qualifications Department (the "Staff") of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that, for the preceding 30 consecutive business days, the closing bid price for the Company's common stock was below the minimum $1.00 per share requirement for continued inclusion on The Nasdaq Global Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement").

The notification received has no immediate effect on the Company's Nasdaq listing. In accordance with Nasdaq rules, the Company has been provided an initial period of 180 calendar days, or until May 1, 2023 (the "Compliance Date"), to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. If, at any time before the Compliance Date, the closing bid price for the Company's common stock is at least $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, the Staff will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

If the Company does not regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement by the Compliance Date, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day compliance period. To qualify, the Company will be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Global Market, with the exception of the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, and will need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second 180 calendar day compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary.

If the Company does not regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement by the Compliance Date and is not eligible for an additional compliance period at that time, the Staff will provide written notification to the Company that its common stock will be subject to delisting. At that time, the Company may appeal the Staff's delisting determination to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel. There can be no assurance that the Company will regain compliance or otherwise maintain compliance with any of the other listing requirements.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its common stock and may, if appropriate, consider available options to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

- 2 -

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

LEAP THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Dated: November 4, 2022 By: /s/ Douglas E. Onsi
Name: Douglas E. Onsi
Title: Chief Executive Officer and President

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Leap Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 11:13:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
