Leap Therapeutics : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): November 2, 2022

Leap Therapeutics, Inc.

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On November 2, 2022, Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") received a deficiency letter from the Listing Qualifications Department (the "Staff") of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that, for the preceding 30 consecutive business days, the closing bid price for the Company's common stock was below the minimum $1.00 per share requirement for continued inclusion on The Nasdaq Global Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement").

The notification received has no immediate effect on the Company's Nasdaq listing. In accordance with Nasdaq rules, the Company has been provided an initial period of 180 calendar days, or until May 1, 2023 (the "Compliance Date"), to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. If, at any time before the Compliance Date, the closing bid price for the Company's common stock is at least $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, the Staff will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

If the Company does not regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement by the Compliance Date, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day compliance period. To qualify, the Company will be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Global Market, with the exception of the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, and will need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second 180 calendar day compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary.

If the Company does not regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement by the Compliance Date and is not eligible for an additional compliance period at that time, the Staff will provide written notification to the Company that its common stock will be subject to delisting. At that time, the Company may appeal the Staff's delisting determination to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel. There can be no assurance that the Company will regain compliance or otherwise maintain compliance with any of the other listing requirements.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its common stock and may, if appropriate, consider available options to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

