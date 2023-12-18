SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, will hold a conference call to review the company's fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and related matters on February 6, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. EST.

Lear Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lear Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Lear Corporation)

To participate in the conference call:

  • Webcast link: click here
  • Toll-free calls: 877-883-0383
  • International calls: 412-902-6506

The conference code is 4547437.

You also may listen to the live audio webcast of the call, in listen-only mode, on Lear's Investor Relations website at ir.lear.com. The webcast replay will be available two hours following the call.

Note: The fourth quarter and full year 2023 slide presentation will be available on Lear's website before the earnings call begins on February 6, 2024.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lear-announces-date-for-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2023-earnings-conference-call-302016970.html

SOURCE Lear Corporation