Lear : Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

10/09/2020 | 08:01am EDT

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, will hold a conference call to review the company's third quarter 2020 financial results and related matters on October 30, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. EDT

To participate in the conference call:

  • Toll-free calls: 877-883-0383
  • International calls: 412-902-6506

The conference code is 6293942.

You also may listen to the live audio webcast of the call, in listen-only mode, on Lear's Investor Relations website at ir.lear.com.  The webcast replay will be available two hours following the call.

Note: The third quarter 2020 slide presentation will be available on Lear's website before the earnings call begins on October 30, 2020.  

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lear-announces-date-for-third-quarter-2020-earnings-conference-call-301149204.html

SOURCE Lear Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
