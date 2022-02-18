Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Lear Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LEA   US5218652049

LEAR CORPORATION

(LEA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

02/18/2022 | 02:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.77 per share on the Company's common stock.  The dividend is payable on March 30, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 11, 2022.

Lear also announced the date for its 2022 Annual Stockholders Meeting, which will be held on May 19, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. EDT, via a virtual web conference. The record date for determining eligibility to vote at the 2022 Annual Meeting is March 25, 2022.

 About Lear Corporation

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Lear's diverse team of talented employees in 38 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 179 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com or on Twitter @LearCorporation.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lear-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301485885.html

SOURCE Lear Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about LEAR CORPORATION
02:54pLear Keeps Quarterly Dividend Unchanged at $0.77 a Share, Payable March 30 to Sharehold..
MT
02:46pLear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
02/16Lear to Participate in Wolfe Research Virtual Global Auto, Auto Tech & Mobility Confere..
PR
02/10LEAR CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
02/10Berenberg Bank Adjusts Lear's Price Target to $201 From $212, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/09Deutsche Bank Adjusts Lear Price Target to $197 From $204, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
02/09Wells Fargo Adjusts Lear's Price Target to $174 From $195, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
02/09RBC Cuts Price Target on Lear to $164 From $176, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
MT
02/08Lear Corporation Mulls Inorganic Investments
CI
02/08TRANSCRIPT : Lear Corporation, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LEAR CORPORATION
More recommendations