And just to add to that point, right now, we're working with just about every customer on these thermal comfort modules. And currently, we have - we're working in development programs on 22 different platforms, approximately 13 different OEMs. And we have what we consider to be Phase 2 with three different customers: Lucid, Volvo, and a German OEM. And what's important about that is this change to a modular design is revolutionary. And so even though you talk about the cost savings, the efficiency, the way you actually deliver the modular system and have savings within the JIT facility as far as your labor costs is a significant change.

And so these development programs are very important because it goes from the validation process. And there's a time element there. It is - we validate it internally. It's putting it in from the customer and getting it into production cases where you validate it. And so we're moving extremely quickly, I believe, given that the Kongsberg and IGB acquisitions just recently occurred. But that gave us a tremendous amount of credibility as we work with our customers.

And that - we just announced too, and it's a very important announcement that we have a fully integrated modular design with Ford Motor Company. And so a launch in late 2026, but what's important about that is that as we're going through the validation process, there's a number of elements we have to take that product through as far as the development goes, that gives us enormous amount of credibility with other customers. And so there is this kind of wait and see in some respects that once it gets into production, it's amazing how fast customers start to be more attracted to it.

And I think FlexAir is a great example. Jason talked about we're a small player in polyurethanes. It's a very dirty chemical that's used to really produce foam. And we have a revolutionary design around FlexAir that changes the composite, and actually it's recyclable, it reduces CO2 emissions by 50%. And Hyundai was the first OE that introduced it in production. And now, they're looking at all kinds of different applications within the seating area to mass produce it in volume across different vehicles.

Now, that went from a push, we're talking to our customers, to now it's a pull. I was just down in a facility where we're working on the advanced manufacturing of FlexAir. It's lower capital. The cost is just about the same. We did great returns on the FlexAir, and now our customers are pulling in all different areas to get it into production so they can use - have their use cases to take that across multiple seating applications. So, those are the examples that we have, but there is a time element as we're getting those into production.

So, I couldn't be more proud of what we've done, where we're at. I think as we've worked with Ford on this - the ultimate design of integrating the components into the trim covers outside the JIT facility and then having the spoke and hub concept where you can flex, and you have the ability to flex across multiple platforms. That's what we're looking for. These programs are getting smaller in scale as far as volume. They have a number of different platforms across different types of propulsion systems. And so being able to flex the modular designs is the solution. And I think offering that to our customers is a solution that they're looking for. They are looking for ways that you can drive a modular component into - interceding in other areas within the vehicle. And so we're moving fast. There's no question about it. But there's an element of the development process that takes a little bit more time.

