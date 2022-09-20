Advanced search
Lear Wins 2022 Automotive News PACEpilot Award

09/20/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
First passive safety system for reconfigurable seating

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, today announced its ConfigurE+ with zonal safety technology was named an Automotive News PACEpilot Innovation to Watch. 

The safety solution is the first wireless and electronics-based system that identifies seat location and seat status – key to the adoption of reconfigurable seating in vehicles. The smart technology automatically activates safety features in the second and third rows of a vehicle based on the detected location of the occupants.

Additionally, because the solution is wireless, it reduces the number of required circuits which decreases complexity and weight. The solution is compatible with Lear's PACE award-winning ConfigurE+ technology, which enables a flat load floor and offers reconfigurable seating positions that enhance the in-vehicle experience.  

PACEpilot judges reviewed the innovations of 23 finalists for the awards, which were presented at a ceremony on Sept. 19 at the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center in Detroit. Lear co-developed the zonal safety technology with Veoneer Inc., a world leader in active safety and restraint control systems.

"We are honored to win the PACEpilot Award, which recognizes the value of this technology," said Frank Orsini, Executive Vice President and President of Lear's Seating business. "As ride-sharing and interior reconfigurability grow in popularity, the increased use of removable seats in vehicles presents an outstanding opportunity for this product."

Automotive News' PACEpilot enters its third year in 2022. For complete details, visit www.autonews.com/pace.

About Lear Corporation
Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Lear's diverse team of talented employees in 38 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 186 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com or on Twitter @LearCorporation.

