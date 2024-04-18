Lear earns award for 23rd time in 32 years

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, today announced it was recognized with a GM Supplier of the Year award during General Motors' 32nd annual Supplier of the Year ceremony.

GM's Supplier of the Year award honors global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM's expectations while providing consumers with technologies featuring cutting-edge innovation and world-class quality. In 2023, Lear supported multiple GM product launches, invested in two new facilities, and collaborated on the development of several new product launches scheduled to begin production in 2024.

"We're honored to partner with these top suppliers who have made notable contributions to our transformation. Together, we're pushing boundaries, pioneering new technologies and redefining what's possible," said Jeff Morrison, GM Vice President, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "Their innovation and support are critical to helping us deliver the world-class vehicles our customers have to come expect."

"Lear is once again honored to be recognized by General Motors. Winning this award for the 23rd time and every year since 2017 demonstrates the strong collaboration we have with one of our longest-standing and valued customers," said Ray Scott, Lear President and CEO. "A commitment to operational excellence, an unwavering focus on quality and a relentless pursuit of innovation is the foundation of Lear's enduring success."

GM Supplier of the Year Award recipients are selected by a global, cross-functional team based on the suppliers' performance in business and cultural criteria, including quality, launch, supply chain, total enterprise cost, innovation and engineering, communication and transparency, and safety.

About Lear Corporation

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Lear's diverse team of talented employees in 38 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 189 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com.

