Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lear Corporation    LEA

LEAR CORPORATION

(LEA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lear : Although in-person work is now temporarily remote in many cases, the need to hire and onboard new employees continues. Here are a few ways your team can make small efforts that will go a long way in making a new employee feel welcome and engaged in a virtual work environment.

03/16/2021 | 02:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We've all had at least one first day somewhere at some time in our lives. Whether it was the first time you walked into a new school, a new company or a new community group - you walked in and people were there to greet you.

Assimilation began, common interests were found, and anxiety faded away.

Now, put yourself in that same position today - in a world of remote work. Imagine the challenge of building relationships and asking for help over Zoom instead of over coffee and exchanging those casual conversations in the hallway for random text messages.

Even when COVID-19 health and safety protocols are relaxed as immunizations rise and cases drop, most companies will continue to have a group of workers who are hired into permanent remote roles and will need to be onboarded differently.

Integrating new employees into a company has always been an important responsibility that requires significant effort, but now that we're in a remote world, the attention needed to successfully execute that process has reached new heights. The additional work is not about transitioning the traditional onboarding protocols from in-person to remote - companies have been mailing benefit forms, company swag and other items to new hires for years.

The extra effort is needed on informal actions and the scope of current managers and employees involved in the onboarding process must be expanded. That will help a new coworker to quickly feel a part of the team and excited about their potential to be effective in their new job immediately without being in the office regularly, if at all.

After a candidate has officially accepted an offer, in the days and weeks leading up to their official first day, ask current employees from different levels of the organization to call the recruit.Hearing from HR and the hiring manager is expected, hearing from a vice president or a staff member outside of the function the new hire is joining is not. Welcome the person to the company, offer to answer questions and provide insight into the company culture and personalities to ensure success. This demonstrates appreciation for and confidence in the new hire's future contributions.

When Day 1 arrives for the new employee, the hiring manager should formalize a cadence for conversations, which don't have to rigidly follow a list of talking points and scripted questions. Casual is OK.

Also, create opportunities for social interaction with colleagues by assigning a work buddy, or adding the newcomer to across-functional project where they can meet individuals throughout the company. The first few weeks are when the honeymoon period with a new company typically goes astray. Don't let it happen. Touching base can go a long way.

Provide options for other assistance as well, such as introducing the new coworker to employee resource groups. Ask your department's IT representative to be a personal point of contact to quickly resolve issues with connectivity or devices.

The onboarding experience is no longer limited to HR, the hiring manager and a prescribed check list.

And it doesn't just benefit the new hire.

It helps everyone long term through increased engagement levels, getting new coworkers up to speed faster(we can all use more help!) and retaining valued for the rest of their careers.

Disclaimer

Lear Corporation published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 18:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LEAR CORPORATION
02:16pLEAR  : Although in-person work is now temporarily remote in many cases, the nee..
PU
03/15LEAR  : to Host Virtual E-Systems Product Day
PR
03/15INSIDER TRENDS : Lear Corp Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
03/12LEAR  : Insider Selling in Lear Corp (LEA) Shares Continues
MT
03/11LEAR  : Insider at Lear Corp (LEA) Makes Significant Sale of Stock
MT
03/11INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Prolongs 90-Day Selling Trend at Lear Corp
MT
03/04LEAR  : today announced that it has manufactured and distributed more than 4 mil..
PU
03/03LEAR CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/01LEAR  : S&P Revises Lear Outlook to Positive on Rebounding Profits, Cash Flow; R..
MT
02/18LEAR  : to Participate in Wolfe Research Virtual Global Auto, Auto Tech, and Mob..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 553 M - -
Net income 2021 802 M - -
Net Debt 2021 441 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 0,53%
Capitalization 11 394 M 11 394 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 174 600
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart LEAR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lear Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEAR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 180,82 $
Last Close Price 189,54 $
Spread / Highest target 9,21%
Spread / Average Target -4,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Raymond E. Scott President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason M. Cardew Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gregory C. Smith Non-Executive Chairman
John P. Absmeier Chief Technology Officer
Scott H. French Vice President-Global Operational Excellence
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEAR CORPORATION19.19%11 394
DENSO CORPORATION20.02%52 314
APTIV PLC17.30%41 268
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.27.63%27 834
CONTINENTAL AG-6.23%27 137
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD18.20%24 573
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ