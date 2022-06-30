Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Learn Africa Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LEARNAFRCA   NGLONGMAN007

LEARN AFRICA PLC

(LEARNAFRCA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-28
2.250 NGN    0.00%
08:13aLEARN AFRICA : Audited financial statement for 2022
PU
04/29LEARN AFRICA : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2022
PU
04/29Learn Africa Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LEARN AFRICA : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

06/30/2022 | 08:13am EDT
LEARN AFRICA PLC

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2022

Content

Page

Directors and other corporate advisers

Report of the directors

ii

Audit committee's report

vi

Statement of directors' responsibilities

1

Statement of compliance

2

Independent auditor's report

3

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

8

Statement of financial position

9

Statement of changes in equity

10

Statement of cash flows

11

Notes to the financial statements

12

Other national disclosures

Value added statement

59

Five -year financial summary

60

LEARN AFRICA PLC

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2022

Increase/

2022

2021

(decrease)

₦'000

₦'000

%

Major financial position items:

Share capital

385,725

385,725

-

Total assets

4,944,603

4,467,226

11

Revenue reserve

1,121,004

835,139

34

Shareholder funds

3,514,646

3,228,781

9

Major comprehensive income items:

Turnover

3,698,162

2,390,000

55

Profit before taxation

574,236

282,088

104

Profit after taxation

401,582

161,082

149

Dividend (gross)

115,718

38,573

200

Information per 50k ordinary shares

based on 771,450,000 ordinary shares:

Earning per share (kobo)

52

21

149

Dividend per share (kobo)

15

5

200

Net assets per share (kobo)

5

4

9

Number of employees

168

167

1

i

LEARN AFRICA PLC

DIRECTORS AND OTHER CORPORATE ADVISERS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2022

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chief Emeke Iwerebon

Chairman

Alhaji Hassan S. Bala

Managing Director

Mr. Gbola Aiyedun

Publishing Director

Mrs. Cordelia Ojeile

Finance Director

Mr. Frederick E. Ijewere

Non-Executive Director

Hajia Binta Bakari

Non-Executive Director

Mrs. Yetunde Aina

Non-Executive Director

Mrs. Egbichi Akinsanya

Independent Non- Executive Director

Mr. Iyinoluwa Aboyeji

Non-Executive Director

SECRETARIES

Dcsl Corporate Services Limited

(Corporate Secretaries)

235 Ikorodu Road

Ilupeju, Lagos

Tel: +234-809-0381-860

Website: www.dcsl.com.ng

REGISTERED OFFICE

52 Oba Akran Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos

Website: www.learnafricaplc.com

Tel: +234-8039-9912-547

REGISTERED NUMBER

RC2637

AUDITOR

PKF Professional Services,

PKF House,

205A Ikorodu Road,

Obanikoro,

Lagos Nigeria

REGISTRAR

First Registrars and investor services Limited

Plot 2 Abebe Village Road, Iganmu

P.M.B 12692, Lagos

SOLICITORS

Citi Point Chambers

Nnoli Lawrence

(Legal Practitioners)

Plot 5 Chief Yesefu Abiodun Road

11, IPM Avenue

Victoria Island, Lagos

Alausa, Lagos

BANKERS

First Bank of Nigeria Limited

United Bank of Africa Plc

Ikeja Industrial Estate Branch

Oba Akran Avenue Branch

Oba Akran Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos.

Ikeja, Lagos

Zenith Bank Plc

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc

Medical Road Branch

33, Oba Akran Avenue

8, Simbiat Abiola Way

Ikeja, Lagos.

Ikeja, Lagos.

INVESTMENT ADVISER

Cordros Capital Limited

70 Norman Williams Street

Ikoyi, Lagos

P.O Box 75590

Tel: +23419049041 - +2347002673767

ii

LEARN AFRICA PLC

REPORTS OF THE DIRECTORS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2022

The directors have pleasure in presenting their report together with the audited financial statements and other national disclosures of Learn Africa Plc ("the company") for the year ended 31 March 2022.

LEGAL FORM

The Company was incorporated in Nigeria under the Companies and Allied Matters Act as a Private Limited Liability Company in Nigeria in 1961. It also commenced business operations that same year. The Company was converted to a Public Limited Liability Company on 28 May 1991 and its shares listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited on 23 July 1996.

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

The principal activities of the Company are publishing and distribution of educational materials for all levels of learning

- Nursery, Primary, Secondary and Tertiary.

There was no change in the principal activities of the Company in the year under review.

RESULTS FOR THE YEAR

2022

2021

N'000

N'000

Revenue from contract with customers

3,698,162

2,390,000

Profit before taxation

574,236

282,088

lncome tax expense

(172,654)

(121,006)

Profit after taxation

401,582

161,082

Dividend

The Directors, in submitting to the shareholders the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022, proposed the payment of a dividend of 20 kobo per ordinary share of 50 kobo each for the year ended 31 March

Shareholders and substantial shareholders

The issued and fully paid-up Share Capital of the Company is 771,450,000 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each. The Register of Members shows that as at 31 March 2022, only three persons held more than 5% of the Company's shares; one person Iwerebon Emeke Felix held 13.31% and Estate of Ade-Ajayi Jacobs Festus held 5.50% of the Company's shares while eighteen (18) members held between 1% and 5%. Other shareholders held less than 1% respectively.

Shares of 50k each

2022 %

2021 %

No. of

No. of

Major shareholders

The following shareholders held

more than 5% of the issued

share capital as at 31 March

Iwerebon Emeke Felix (Chief)

102,669,428

13.31

97,168,444

12.60

Mr Frederick E. Ijewere

46,690,627

6.05

40,843,394

5.29

Ade-Ajayi Jacob Festus (Prof)

42,429,847

5.50

42,429,847

5.50

Stated below is the company shareholding structure as at the year ended

31 March 2022

Structure description

No. of Holders

Holdings

% Holdings

Corporate

302

136,690,474

17.72

Foreign

13

236,726

0.03

Individuals

8,100

634,522,800

82.25

8,415

771,450,000

100

31 March 2021

Structure description

No. of Holders

Holdings

% Holdings

Corporate

226

114,866,030

14.89

Foreign

14

310,971

0.04

Individuals

8,089

656,272,999

85.07

8,329

771,450,000

100

iii

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Learn Africa plc published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 12:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
