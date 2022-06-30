LEARN AFRICA : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
06/30/2022 | 08:13am EDT
LEARN AFRICA PLC
REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2022
Content
Page
Directors and other corporate advisers
Report of the directors
ii
Audit committee's report
vi
Statement of directors' responsibilities
1
Statement of compliance
2
Independent auditor's report
3
Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
8
Statement of financial position
9
Statement of changes in equity
10
Statement of cash flows
11
Notes to the financial statements
12
Other national disclosures
Value added statement
59
Five -year financial summary
60
LEARN AFRICA PLC
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2022
Increase/
2022
2021
(decrease)
₦'000
₦'000
%
Major financial position items:
Share capital
385,725
385,725
-
Total assets
4,944,603
4,467,226
11
Revenue reserve
1,121,004
835,139
34
Shareholder funds
3,514,646
3,228,781
9
Major comprehensive income items:
Turnover
3,698,162
2,390,000
55
Profit before taxation
574,236
282,088
104
Profit after taxation
401,582
161,082
149
Dividend (gross)
115,718
38,573
200
Information per 50k ordinary shares
based on 771,450,000 ordinary shares:
Earning per share (kobo)
52
21
149
Dividend per share (kobo)
15
5
200
Net assets per share (kobo)
5
4
9
Number of employees
168
167
1
i
LEARN AFRICA PLC
DIRECTORS AND OTHER CORPORATE ADVISERS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2022
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Chief Emeke Iwerebon
Chairman
Alhaji Hassan S. Bala
Managing Director
Mr. Gbola Aiyedun
Publishing Director
Mrs. Cordelia Ojeile
Finance Director
Mr. Frederick E. Ijewere
Non-Executive Director
Hajia Binta Bakari
Non-Executive Director
Mrs. Yetunde Aina
Non-Executive Director
Mrs. Egbichi Akinsanya
Independent Non- Executive Director
Mr. Iyinoluwa Aboyeji
Non-Executive Director
SECRETARIES
Dcsl Corporate Services Limited
(Corporate Secretaries)
235 Ikorodu Road
Ilupeju, Lagos
Tel: +234-809-0381-860
Website: www.dcsl.com.ng
REGISTERED OFFICE
52 Oba Akran Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos
Website: www.learnafricaplc.com
Tel: +234-8039-9912-547
REGISTERED NUMBER
RC2637
AUDITOR
PKF Professional Services,
PKF House,
205A Ikorodu Road,
Obanikoro,
Lagos Nigeria
REGISTRAR
First Registrars and investor services Limited
Plot 2 Abebe Village Road, Iganmu
P.M.B 12692, Lagos
SOLICITORS
Citi Point Chambers
Nnoli Lawrence
(Legal Practitioners)
Plot 5 Chief Yesefu Abiodun Road
11, IPM Avenue
Victoria Island, Lagos
Alausa, Lagos
BANKERS
First Bank of Nigeria Limited
United Bank of Africa Plc
Ikeja Industrial Estate Branch
Oba Akran Avenue Branch
Oba Akran Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos.
Ikeja, Lagos
Zenith Bank Plc
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
Medical Road Branch
33, Oba Akran Avenue
8, Simbiat Abiola Way
Ikeja, Lagos.
Ikeja, Lagos.
INVESTMENT ADVISER
Cordros Capital Limited
70 Norman Williams Street
Ikoyi, Lagos
P.O Box 75590
Tel: +23419049041 - +2347002673767
ii
LEARN AFRICA PLC
REPORTS OF THE DIRECTORS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2022
The directors have pleasure in presenting their report together with the audited financial statements and other national disclosures of Learn Africa Plc ("the company") for the year ended 31 March 2022.
LEGAL FORM
The Company was incorporated in Nigeria under the Companies and Allied Matters Act as a Private Limited Liability Company in Nigeria in 1961. It also commenced business operations that same year. The Company was converted to a Public Limited Liability Company on 28 May 1991 and its shares listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited on 23 July 1996.
PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES
The principal activities of the Company are publishing and distribution of educational materials for all levels of learning
- Nursery, Primary, Secondary and Tertiary.
There was no change in the principal activities of the Company in the year under review.
RESULTS FOR THE YEAR
2022
2021
N'000
N'000
Revenue from contract with customers
3,698,162
2,390,000
Profit before taxation
574,236
282,088
lncome tax expense
(172,654)
(121,006)
Profit after taxation
401,582
161,082
Dividend
The Directors, in submitting to the shareholders the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022, proposed the payment of a dividend of 20 kobo per ordinary share of 50 kobo each for the year ended 31 March
Shareholders and substantial shareholders
The issued and fully paid-up Share Capital of the Company is 771,450,000 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each. The Register of Members shows that as at 31 March 2022, only three persons held more than 5% of the Company's shares; one person Iwerebon Emeke Felix held 13.31% and Estate of Ade-Ajayi Jacobs Festus held 5.50% of the Company's shares while eighteen (18) members held between 1% and 5%. Other shareholders held less than 1% respectively.
Shares of 50k each
2022 %
2021 %
No. of
No. of
Major shareholders
The following shareholders held
more than 5% of the issued
share capital as at 31 March
Iwerebon Emeke Felix (Chief)
102,669,428
13.31
97,168,444
12.60
Mr Frederick E. Ijewere
46,690,627
6.05
40,843,394
5.29
Ade-Ajayi Jacob Festus (Prof)
42,429,847
5.50
42,429,847
5.50
Stated below is the company shareholding structure as at the year ended
31 March 2022
Structure description
No. of Holders
Holdings
% Holdings
Corporate
302
136,690,474
17.72
Foreign
13
236,726
0.03
Individuals
8,100
634,522,800
82.25
8,415
771,450,000
100
31 March 2021
Structure description
No. of Holders
Holdings
% Holdings
Corporate
226
114,866,030
14.89
Foreign
14
310,971
0.04
Individuals
8,089
656,272,999
85.07
8,329
771,450,000
100
iii
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.