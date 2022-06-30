LEARN AFRICA : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

LEARN AFRICA PLC

REPORTS OF THE DIRECTORS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2022

The directors have pleasure in presenting their report together with the audited financial statements and other national disclosures of Learn Africa Plc ("the company") for the year ended 31 March 2022.

LEGAL FORM

The Company was incorporated in Nigeria under the Companies and Allied Matters Act as a Private Limited Liability Company in Nigeria in 1961. It also commenced business operations that same year. The Company was converted to a Public Limited Liability Company on 28 May 1991 and its shares listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited on 23 July 1996.

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

The principal activities of the Company are publishing and distribution of educational materials for all levels of learning

- Nursery, Primary, Secondary and Tertiary.

There was no change in the principal activities of the Company in the year under review.

RESULTS FOR THE YEAR 2022 2021 N'000 N'000 Revenue from contract with customers 3,698,162 2,390,000 Profit before taxation 574,236 282,088 lncome tax expense (172,654) (121,006) Profit after taxation 401,582 161,082

Dividend

The Directors, in submitting to the shareholders the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022, proposed the payment of a dividend of 20 kobo per ordinary share of 50 kobo each for the year ended 31 March

Shareholders and substantial shareholders

The issued and fully paid-up Share Capital of the Company is 771,450,000 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each. The Register of Members shows that as at 31 March 2022, only three persons held more than 5% of the Company's shares; one person Iwerebon Emeke Felix held 13.31% and Estate of Ade-Ajayi Jacobs Festus held 5.50% of the Company's shares while eighteen (18) members held between 1% and 5%. Other shareholders held less than 1% respectively.

Shares of 50k each 2022 % 2021 % No. of No. of Major shareholders The following shareholders held more than 5% of the issued share capital as at 31 March Iwerebon Emeke Felix (Chief) 102,669,428 13.31 97,168,444 12.60 Mr Frederick E. Ijewere 46,690,627 6.05 40,843,394 5.29 Ade-Ajayi Jacob Festus (Prof) 42,429,847 5.50 42,429,847 5.50

Stated below is the company shareholding structure as at the year ended

31 March 2022

Structure description No. of Holders Holdings % Holdings Corporate 302 136,690,474 17.72 Foreign 13 236,726 0.03 Individuals 8,100 634,522,800 82.25 8,415 771,450,000 100 31 March 2021 Structure description No. of Holders Holdings % Holdings Corporate 226 114,866,030 14.89 Foreign 14 310,971 0.04 Individuals 8,089 656,272,999 85.07 8,329 771,450,000 100

iii