Lagos, 27 June 2024

RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING OF LEARN AFRICA PLC

At the Board of Directors meeting of Learn Africa Plc (the Company) held at Felix Iwerebon House, 52 Oba Akran Avenue, Lagos and via Zoom Teleconference on Wednesday the 26th day of June 2024, the following resolutions were considered and duly passed:

The approval of the Audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended 31 st March 2024.

The increase in Share Capital of the Company from 771,450,000.00 to Eight 867,881,250 by the creation of 96,431,250 units of Ordinary Shares of ₦0.50k at ₦0.50k per share.

The amendment of Clause 6 of the Memorandum of Association of the Company to comply with resolution 2 above to read: "'The Share Capital of the Company is ₦433,940,625 divided into 867,881,250 ordinary shares of ₦0.50k each"