    LEARNAFRCA   NGLONGMAN007

LEARN AFRICA PLC

(LEARNAFRCA)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-26
1.860 NGN    0.00%
Learn Africa : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2023
PU
LEARN AFRICA PLC : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
LEARN AFRICA PLC : Dividends
CO
LEARN AFRICA : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023

10/28/2022 | 02:47pm EDT
Learn Africa Plc

Quarter 1 Unaudited Financial Statement 1st April 2022 to 30th September 2022

1

Contents

Statement of Comprehensive Income

3

Statement of Financial Position

4

Statement of Changes in Equity

5

Statement of Cash Flow

6

Notes to the Financial Statements

7

2

LEARN AFRICA PLC

Statement of Profit or loss and other Comprehensive Income

For period ended 30 September

2022

2021 Q2

2021 Q2

2022 Q2

2022 Q2

MARCH

APR - SEPT

JULY - SEPT

APR - SEPT JULY - SEPT

N'000

N'000

N'000

NOTE

N'000

N'000

3,698,162

779,815

543,727

Revenue

1

1,349,508

1,119,909

(1,964,344)

(324,046)

(214,608)

Cost of sales

(542,428)

(437,417)

1,733,818

455,769

329,119

Gross profit

807,080

682,492

59,909

2,418

2,418

Other operating income

32,964

20,074

(480,376)

(155,390)

(101,802)

Selling and distribution costs

(174,658)

(78,516)

(725,862)

(429,245)

(280,330)

Administrative expenses

(498,270)

(258,715)

587,489

(126,447)

(50,594)

Operating Profit

167,116

365,335

(13,451)

-

-

Finance costs

(10,219)

(10,219)

198

15

15

Finance income

357

137

574,236

(126,432)

(50,579)

Profit before tax

157,254

355,253

(172,654)

-

-

Income tax

(47,176)

(106,576)

401,582

(126,432)

(50,579)

Profit for the Period

110,078

248,677

3

LEARN AFRICA PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

2022

2022

SEPTEMEBER

MARCH

DESCRIPTION

NOTE

N'000

N'000

Assets

Non- current assets

Property and equipment

2

436,675

365,161

Investment properties

290,000

290,000

Right of use assets

23,567

6,683

Intangible asset

1,011

3,995

Deferred tax asset

228,013

228,013

979,266

893,853

Current assets

Inventories

3

2,474,474

2,029,152

Trade and other receivables

4

1,138,957

1,710,125

Other current assets

5

42,793

36,698

Cash and short- term deposits

6

306,695

274,775

3,962,919

4,050,750

Total assets

4,942,185

4,944,603

Equity and liabilities

Equity

Issued share capital

385,725

385,725

Share premium

1,940,214

1,940,214

Other capital reserves

67,703

67,703

Retained earnings

1,123,968

1,121,004

Total equity

3,517,610

3,514,646

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

7

1,258,427

1,236,338

Income tax payable

16,148

193,619

Interest bearing loans and borrowings

150,000

-

Total Liabilities

1,424,575

1,429,957

Total equity and Liabilities

4,942,185

4,944,603

The Financial Statements was approved by the Board of Directors on 27 October 2022 and signed on their behalf by:

Alhaji Hassan Bala

Ojeile Cordelia (Mrs)

Managing Director

Finance Director

(FRC/2016/IODN/00000015071)

(FRC /2014/ICAN/00000002038)

4

LEARN AFRICA PLC

STATEMENT OF CHANGES OF EQUITY

FOR PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

OTHER

ISSUED

SHARE

CAPITAL

RETAINED

CAPITAL

PREMIUM

RESERVES

EARNINGS

TOTAL

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

As at 1 April 2021

385,725

1,940,214

67,703

835,139

3,228,781

Profit for the period

-

-

-

401,582

401,582

Dividend

-

-

-

(115,717)

(115,717)

As at March 2022

385,725

1,940,214

67,703

1,121,004

3,514,646

As at 1 April 2022

385,725

1,940,214

67,703

1,121,004

3,514,646

Profit for the period

-

-

-

157,254

157,254

Dividend

-

-

-

(154,290)

(154,290)

As at September 2022

385,725

1,940,214

67,703

1,123,968

3,517,610

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Learn Africa plc published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 18:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
