LEARN AFRICA : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023
Learn Africa Plc
Quarter 1 Unaudited Financial Statement 1
st April 2022 to 30 th September 2022
1
Contents
Statement of Comprehensive Income
3
Statement of Financial Position
4
Statement of Changes in Equity
5
Statement of Cash Flow
6
Notes to the Financial Statements
7
Free Float Computation
10
2
LEARN AFRICA PLC
Statement of Profit or loss and other Comprehensive Income
For period ended 30 September
2022
2021 Q2
2021 Q2
2022 Q2
2022 Q2
MARCH
APR - SEPT
JULY - SEPT
APR - SEPT JULY - SEPT
N'000
N'000
N'000
NOTE
N'000
N'000
3,698,162
779,815
543,727
Revenue
1
1,349,508
1,119,909
(1,964,344)
(324,046)
(214,608)
Cost of sales
(542,428)
(437,417)
1,733,818
455,769
329,119
Gross profit
807,080
682,492
59,909
2,418
2,418
Other operating income
32,964
20,074
(480,376)
(155,390)
(101,802)
Selling and distribution costs
(174,658)
(78,516)
(725,862)
(429,245)
(280,330)
Administrative expenses
(498,270)
(258,715)
587,489
(126,447)
(50,594)
Operating Profit
167,116
365,335
(13,451)
-
-
Finance costs
(10,219)
(10,219)
198
15
15
Finance income
357
137
574,236
(126,432)
(50,579)
Profit before tax
157,254
355,253
(172,654)
-
-
Income tax
(47,176)
(106,576)
401,582
(126,432)
(50,579)
Profit for the Period
110,078
248,677
3
LEARN AFRICA PLC
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
2022
2022
SEPTEMEBER
MARCH
DESCRIPTION
NOTE
N'000
N'000
Assets
Non- current assets
Property and equipment
2
436,675
365,161
Investment properties
290,000
290,000
Right of use assets
23,567
6,683
Intangible asset
1,011
3,995
Deferred tax asset
228,013
228,013
979,266
893,853
Current assets
Inventories
3
2,474,474
2,029,152
Trade and other receivables
4
1,138,957
1,710,125
Other current assets
5
42,793
36,698
Cash and short- term deposits
6
306,695
274,775
3,962,919
4,050,750
Total assets
4,942,185
4,944,603
Equity and liabilities
Equity
Issued share capital
385,725
385,725
Share premium
1,940,214
1,940,214
Other capital reserves
67,703
67,703
Retained earnings
1,123,968
1,121,004
Total equity
3,517,610
3,514,646
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
7
1,258,427
1,236,338
Income tax payable
16,148
193,619
Interest bearing loans and borrowings
150,000
-
Total Liabilities
1,424,575
1,429,957
Total equity and Liabilities
4,942,185
4,944,603
The Financial Statements was approved by the Board of Directors on 27 October 2022 and signed on their behalf by:
Alhaji Hassan Bala
Ojeile Cordelia (Mrs)
Managing Director
Finance Director
(FRC/2016/IODN/00000015071)
(FRC /2014/ICAN/00000002038)
4
LEARN AFRICA PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES OF EQUITY
FOR PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
OTHER
ISSUED
SHARE
CAPITAL
RETAINED
CAPITAL
PREMIUM
RESERVES
EARNINGS
TOTAL
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
As at 1 April 2021
385,725
1,940,214
67,703
835,139
3,228,781
Profit for the period
-
-
-
401,582
401,582
Dividend
-
-
-
(115,717)
(115,717)
As at March 2022
385,725
1,940,214
67,703
1,121,004
3,514,646
As at 1 April 2022
385,725
1,940,214
67,703
1,121,004
3,514,646
Profit for the period
-
-
-
157,254
157,254
Dividend
-
-
-
(154,290)
(154,290)
As at September 2022
385,725
1,940,214
67,703
1,123,968
3,517,610
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Learn Africa plc published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 13:21:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about LEARN AFRICA PLC
Sales 2022
3 698 M
8,44 M
8,44 M
Net income 2022
402 M
0,92 M
0,92 M
Net cash 2022
275 M
0,63 M
0,63 M
P/E ratio 2022
3,77x
Yield 2022
10,2%
Capitalization
1 296 M
2,96 M
2,96 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,15x
EV / Sales 2022
0,33x
Nbr of Employees
168
Free-Float
99,0%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.