LEARN AFRICA : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023

Notes to the Financial Statements

Statement of Changes in Equity

Statement of Profit or loss and other Comprehensive Income

LEARN AFRICA PLC STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 2022 2022 SEPTEMEBER MARCH DESCRIPTION NOTE N'000 N'000 Assets Non- current assets Property and equipment 2 436,675 365,161 Investment properties 290,000 290,000 Right of use assets 23,567 6,683 Intangible asset 1,011 3,995 Deferred tax asset 228,013 228,013 979,266 893,853 Current assets Inventories 3 2,474,474 2,029,152 Trade and other receivables 4 1,138,957 1,710,125 Other current assets 5 42,793 36,698 Cash and short- term deposits 6 306,695 274,775 3,962,919 4,050,750 Total assets 4,942,185 4,944,603 Equity and liabilities Equity Issued share capital 385,725 385,725 Share premium 1,940,214 1,940,214 Other capital reserves 67,703 67,703 Retained earnings 1,123,968 1,121,004 Total equity 3,517,610 3,514,646 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 7 1,258,427 1,236,338 Income tax payable 16,148 193,619 Interest bearing loans and borrowings 150,000 - Total Liabilities 1,424,575 1,429,957 Total equity and Liabilities 4,942,185 4,944,603

The Financial Statements was approved by the Board of Directors on 27 October 2022 and signed on their behalf by:

Alhaji Hassan Bala Ojeile Cordelia (Mrs) Managing Director Finance Director (FRC/2016/IODN/00000015071) (FRC /2014/ICAN/00000002038)

4