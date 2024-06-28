LEARN AFRICA PLC

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

DRAFT FOR TAX COMPUTATIONS

LEARN AFRICA PLC

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

LEARN AFRICA PLC

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

Increase/

2024

2023

(decrease)

₦'000

₦'000

%

Major financial position items:

Share capital

385,725

385,725

-

Total assets

4,862,779

5,192,394

(6)

Revenue reserve

1,214,577

1,396,242

(13)

Shareholder funds

3,608,218

3,789,884

(5)

Major comprehensive income items:

Turnover

4,084,481

3,472,592

18

Profit before taxation

260,522

606,735

(57)

Profit after taxation

11,194

429,532

(97)

Dividend (gross)

192,860

154,294

25

Information per 50k ordinary shares

based on 771,450,000 ordinary shares:

Earning per share (kobo)

1

56

(97)

Dividend per share (kobo)

25

20

25

Net assets per share (kobo)

5

5

-

Number of employees

176

181

(3)

LEARN AFRICA PLC

DIRECTORS AND OTHER CORPORATE ADVISERS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chief Emeke Iwerebon

Chairman

Alhaji Hassan S. Bala

Managing Director

Mr. Gbola Aiyedun

Publishing Director

Mrs. Cordelia Ojeile

Finance Director

Mr. Frederick E. Ijewere

Non-Executive Director

Hajia Binta Bakari

Non-Executive Director

Mrs. Yetunde Aina

Non-Executive Director

Mrs. Egbichi Akinsanya

Independent Non- Executive Director

Mr. Iyinoluwa Aboyeji

Non-Executive Director

SECRETARIES

Dcsl Corporate Services Limited

(Corporate Secretaries)

235 Ikorodu Road

Ilupeju, Lagos

Tel: +234-809-0381-860

Website: www.dcsl.com.ng

REGISTERED OFFICE

52 Oba Akran Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos

Website: www.learnafricaplc.com

Tel: +234-8039-9912-547

REGISTERED NUMBER

RC2637

AUDITOR

PKF Professional Services,

PKF House,

205A Ikorodu Road,

Obanikoro,

Lagos Nigeria

REGISTRAR

First Registrars and investor services Limited

Plot 2 Abebe Village Road, Iganmu

P.M.B 12692, Lagos

SOLICITORS

Citi Point Chambers

Nnoli Lawrence

(Legal Practitioners)

Plot 5 Chief Yesefu Abiodun Road

11, IPM Avenue

Victoria Island, Lagos

Alausa, Lagos

BANKERS

First Bank of Nigeria Limited

United Bank of Africa Plc

Ikeja Industrial Estate Branch

Oba Akran Avenue Branch

Oba Akran Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos.

Ikeja, Lagos

Zenith Bank Plc

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc

Medical Road Branch

33, Oba Akran Avenue

8, Simbiat Abiola Way

Ikeja, Lagos.

Ikeja, Lagos.

INVESTMENT ADVISER

Cordros Capital Limited

70 Norman Williams Street

Ikoyi, Lagos

Tel: +23419049041 - +2347002673767

LEARN AFRICA PLC

REPORTS OF THE DIRECTORS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

The directors have pleasure in presenting their report together with the audited financial statements and other national disclosures of Learn Africa Plc ("the company") for the year ended 31 March 2024.

LEGAL FORM

The Company was incorporated in Nigeria under the Companies and Allied Matters Act as a Private Limited Liability Company in Nigeria in 1961. It also commenced business operations that same year. The Company was converted to a Public Limited Liability Company on 28 May 1991 and its shares listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited on 23 July 1996.

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

The principal activities of the Company are publishing and distribution of educational materials for all levels of learning - Nursery, Primary, Secondary and Tertiary.

There was no change in the principal activities of the Company in the year under review.

RESULTS FOR THE YEAR

2024

2023

N'000

N'000

Revenue from contract with customers

4,084,481

3,472,592

Profit before taxation

260,522

606,735

lncome tax expense

(249,327)

(177,203)

Profit after taxation

11,194

429,532

Dividend

Shareholders and substantial shareholders

The issued and fully paid-up Share Capital of the Company is 771,450,000 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each. The Register of Members shows that as at 31 March 2024, only three persons held more than 5% of the Company's

shares; one person Iwerebon Emeke Felix held 13.90%, Mr. Fredrick E. Ijewere held 6.23% and the Estate of Ade- Ajayi Jacobs Festus held 5.50% of the Company's shares while fourteen (14) members held between 1% and 5%.

Other shareholders held less than 1% respectively.

Shares of 50k each

2024 %

2023 %

No. of

No. of

shares

shares

Major shareholders

The following shareholders held more than

5% of the issued

share capital as at 31 March

Iwerebon Emeke Felix (Chief)

107,197,682

13.90

105,895,265

13.73

Mr Frederick E. Ijewere

48,074,954

6.23

48,041,299

6.23

Estate of Ade-Ajayi Jacob Festus (Prof)

42,429,847

5.50

42,429,847

5.50

Stated below is the company shareholding structure as at the year ended

Structure description

No. of Holders

Holdings

% Holdings

31 March 2024

Corporate

301

147,603,666

19.13

Foreign

15

254,381

0.03

Individuals

8,339

623,591,953

80.83

8,655

771,450,000

100

31 March 2023

Corporate

315

151,637,955

19.66

Foreign

13

243,024

0.03

Individuals

8,111

619,569,021

80.31

8,439

771,450,000

100

LEARN AFRICA PLC

REPORTS OF THE DIRECTORS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

Directors' interest in shares

The interests of the Directors in the issued share capital of the Company as recorded in the Register of Directors' Shareholdings and/or as notified by them for the purpose of Sections 301 and 302 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 and the listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Limited are as follows:

Direct

S/n Name

2024

2023

1.

Chief Emeke Iwerebon

91,597,393

90,494,976

2

Alhaji Hassan S. Bala

200,500

200,500

3

Mr Frederick E. Ijewere

11,249,223

11,249,223

4

Hajia Binta Bakari

140,000

140,000

5

Mrs Yetunde Aina

-

-

6

Mr Gbolagunte Aiyedun

200,000

200,000

7

Mrs Cordelia Isioma Ojeile

181,017

181,017

8

Mrs Egbichi Akinsanya

-

-

9

Mr Iyinoluwa Aboyeji

-

-

Indirect holding

Name

Registered shareholder

Shareholding

Shareholding

2024

2023

1

Chief Emeke Iwerebon

First Nationwide Limited

15,600,289

15,400,289

2

Mr Frederick E. Ijewere

Ebako & Company Limited

36,825,730

35,441,404

3

Mrs Yetunde Aina

Estate of Prof Ade-Ajayi

Jacob Festus

42,429,847

42,429,847

4

Hajia Binta Bakari

Estate of Bakari Shehu

Usman Alhaji

21,878,696

21,878,696

Directors' interest in contracts

In accordance with Section 303 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, no Director notified the Company of any interest in any contracts in which the Company was involved in the ordinary course of business during the year under review

Acquisition of own shares

The company has not purchased any of its own shares during the year under review (2023: Nil).

Analysis of shareholding as at period ended 31 March 2024

No of

Range

Holders

Holders %

Units

Units%

1

-

1,000

1831

21.16

607,719

0.08

1,001

-

5,000

1458

16.85

3,798,925

0.49

5,001

-

10,000

2334

26.97

17,623,129

2.28

10,001

-

50,000

2205

25.48

46,687,681

6.05

50,001

-

100,000

403

4.66

29,044,148

3.76

100,001

-

500,000

284

3.28

60,100,293

7.79

500,001

-

1,000,000

50

0.58

36,823,900

4.77

1,000,001

-

5,000,000

61

0.70

128,714,971

16.68

5,000,001

-

10,000,000

13

0.15

90,459,868

11.73

10,000,001

-

771,450,000

16

0.18

357,589,366

46.35

8655

771,450,000

100

LEARN AFRICA PLC

REPORTS OF THE DIRECTORS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

Property, plant and equipment

Information relating to changes in property, plant and equipment during the year is given in Note 13 to the financial statements. In the opinion of the Directors, the market value of the Company's property, plant and equipment is not less than the value shown in the financial statements.

Corporate social responsibility

As an integral part of the Nigerian society playing varied roles as an employer, partner, and tax payer. The Company impacts the society through various means including the Learn Africa Education Development Foundation, a nonprofit making organisation committed to the growth and development of schools and education through the provision of educational infrastructure.

Human resources development

Employment of Physically Challenged Persons

The company continued to maintain its policy of non-discrimination in considering applications for employment and other industrial relations matters.

Health, safety and welfare of workers

The company takes the health, safety and welfare of its employees very seriously, with a strong conviction that a healthy workforce will always be highly productive. Top health-care providers have been carefully selected to look after the health-care needs of employees and their dependants. We comply with relevant statutory provisions and regulations on health, safety and welfare matters.

Training and development

Our Company has adopted a training policy that advocates training and re-training for all employees. Our training activities during the year cut across all categories of employees. Also, induction training has been designed to benefit new employees such that it will assist them settle into their roles conveniently. The newly introduced performance management system ensures that good performance is recognized and adequately rewarded while poor-performance is appropriately sanctioned. The system is designed to assist employees develop and apply their innate skills and proficiency in the discharge of their assigned duties.

Events after reporting date

As stated in Note 26, there are no events or transactions that have occurred since the reporting date which would have a material effect on the financial statements as presented.

Format of the financial statement

The financial statements of Learn Africa Plc have been prepared in accordance with the reporting and presentation requirement of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 and the requirements of Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act, 2023 (as amended). The directors consider that the format adopted is that most suitable for the Company.

Auditor

PKF Professional Services (External Auditors) have indicated their willingness to continue in office as External Auditors of the Company. A resolution will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting to authorise Directors to determine their remuneration.

By Order of the Board

DCSL Corporate Services Limited

DCSL Corporate Services Limited

(Company Secretary)

(Company Secretary)

Plot 2 Abebe Village Road, Iganmu

Plot 2 Abebe Village Road, Iganmu

Anne Agbo-FRC/2013/NBA/00000000855

Anne Agbo-FRC/2013/PRO/NBA/002/00000000855

Dated: 26 June 2024

LEARN AFRICA PLC

STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITIES

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, the directors of Learn Africa Plc. are responsible for the preparation of annual financial statements which gives a true and fair view of the financial position of the company at the end of the year and of the financial performance and cashflows for the year. The directors are responsible for ensuring that the company:

  1. keeps proper accounting records that disclose, with reasonable accuracy, the financial position of the Company and comply with the requirements of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 and Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act,2023 (as amended);
  2. appropriate and adequate internal controls are established both to safeguard the assets and to prevent and detect fraud and other irregularities;
  3. the company prepares its financial statements using suitable accounting policies supported by reasonable and prudent judgments and estimates, and that all applicable accounting standards have been followed
  4. It is appropriate for the financial statements to be prepared on a going concern basis.

The directors accept responsibility for the annual financial statements, which have been prepared using appropriate accounting policies supported by reasonable and prudent judgments and estimates, in conformity with:

  • International Financial Reporting Standards
  • the requirements of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020.
  • the requirements of the Financial reporting Council of Nigeria Act, 2023 (as amended).

The directors are of the opinion that the financial statements give a true and fair view of the state of the financial position of the Company and of its performance and cash flows for the year.

The directors further accept responsibility for the maintenance of accounting records that may be relied upon in the preparation of financial statements, as well as adequate systems of internal financial control.

Nothing has come to the attention of the directors to indicate that the company will not remain a going concern for at least twelve months from the date of this statement.

Signed on behalf of the Board of Directors by:

Chief Emeke Iwerebon

Alhaji Hassan S. Bala

Chairman

Managing Director

FRC/2013/PRO/DIR/003/0000002046

FRC/2016/PRO/DIR/003/00000015071

Dated: 26 June 2024

Dated: 26 June 2024

LEARN AFRICA PLC

REPORTS OF THE DIRECTORS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

We, Alhaji Hassan S. Bala (Managing Director) and Mrs. Cordelia Ojeile (Finance Director), certify that:

a)

Based on our knowledge, this report does not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary to make the statements made, in light of the circumstances under which such statements were made, not misleading with respect to the period covered by this report.

c)

-

March 2024, presented in this report.

d)

  1. Are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls;
  2. Have designed such internal controls and procedures, or caused such internal controls and procedures to be designed under our supervision, to ensure that material information regarding Learn Africa Plc, is made known to us by others within the entities, particularly during the period in which the report is being prepared;
  3. Have designed such internal control system, or caused such internal control system to be designed under
    principles; and
  4. Have evaluated the effectiveness of the company's internal controls and procedures as of date within 90

days prior to the report and presented in this report our conclusion about the effectiveness of the internal controls and procedures, as of 31 March 2024 covered by this report based on such evaluation.

e)

to

the company's auditors (PKF Professional Services) and the Audit Committee that: 1)

2) There was no fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees who have a

f)

-

ed.

Dated this 26 day of June 2024

Alhaji Hassan S. Bala

Mrs. Cordelia Ojeile

Managing Director

Finance Director

FRC/2016/PRO/DIR/003/00000015071

FRC/2013/PRO/ICAN/001/00000002038

LEARN AFRICA PLC

STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

Certification Pursuant to Section 405(1) of Companies and Allied Matter Act, 2020

We the undersigned hereby certify the following with regards to our Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024 that:

  1. We have reviewed the report;
    To the best of our knowledge, the report does not contain:
    • Any untrue statement of a material fact, or
    • Omit to state a material fact, which would make the statements misleading in the light of circumstances under which such statements were made;
  3. To the best of our knowledge, the financial statement and other financial information included in this report fairly present in all material respects the financial condition and results of operation of the company as of, and for the periods presented in this report.
  4. We:
    • are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls.
    • have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the Company is made known to such officers by others within the entity particularly during the period in which the periodic reports are being prepared;
    • have evaluated the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls as of date within 90 days prior to the report;
    • have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of our internal controls based on our evaluation as of that date;
  1. We have disclosed to the auditor of the Company and Audit Committee:
    • All significant deficiencies in the design or operation of internal controls which would adversely affect the company's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified for the company's auditors any material weakness in internal controls, and
    • Any fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees who have significant role in the company's internal controls;

We have identified in the report whether or not there were significant changes in internal controls or other factors that could significantly affect internal controls subsequent to the date of our evaluation, including any corrective actions with regard to significant deficiencies and material weaknesses.

_____________________

_____________________

Alhaji Hassan S. Bala

Mrs. Cordelia Ojeile

Managing Director

Finance Director

FRC/2016/PRO/DIR/003/00000015071

FRC/2013/PRO/ICAN/001/00000002038

Dated: 26 June 2024

Dated: 26 June 2024

