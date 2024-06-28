LEARN AFRICA PLC

REPORTS OF THE DIRECTORS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

Property, plant and equipment

Information relating to changes in property, plant and equipment during the year is given in Note 13 to the financial statements. In the opinion of the Directors, the market value of the Company's property, plant and equipment is not less than the value shown in the financial statements.

Corporate social responsibility

As an integral part of the Nigerian society playing varied roles as an employer, partner, and tax payer. The Company impacts the society through various means including the Learn Africa Education Development Foundation, a nonprofit making organisation committed to the growth and development of schools and education through the provision of educational infrastructure.

Human resources development

Employment of Physically Challenged Persons

The company continued to maintain its policy of non-discrimination in considering applications for employment and other industrial relations matters.

Health, safety and welfare of workers

The company takes the health, safety and welfare of its employees very seriously, with a strong conviction that a healthy workforce will always be highly productive. Top health-care providers have been carefully selected to look after the health-care needs of employees and their dependants. We comply with relevant statutory provisions and regulations on health, safety and welfare matters.

Training and development

Our Company has adopted a training policy that advocates training and re-training for all employees. Our training activities during the year cut across all categories of employees. Also, induction training has been designed to benefit new employees such that it will assist them settle into their roles conveniently. The newly introduced performance management system ensures that good performance is recognized and adequately rewarded while poor-performance is appropriately sanctioned. The system is designed to assist employees develop and apply their innate skills and proficiency in the discharge of their assigned duties.

Events after reporting date

As stated in Note 26, there are no events or transactions that have occurred since the reporting date which would have a material effect on the financial statements as presented.

Format of the financial statement

The financial statements of Learn Africa Plc have been prepared in accordance with the reporting and presentation requirement of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 and the requirements of Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act, 2023 (as amended). The directors consider that the format adopted is that most suitable for the Company.

Auditor

PKF Professional Services (External Auditors) have indicated their willingness to continue in office as External Auditors of the Company. A resolution will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting to authorise Directors to determine their remuneration.

By Order of the Board

DCSL Corporate Services Limited

(Company Secretary)

Plot 2 Abebe Village Road, Iganmu

Anne Agbo-FRC/2013/NBA/00000000855

Dated: 26 June 2024