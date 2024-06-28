LEARN AFRICA PLC
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
LEARN AFRICA PLC
REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
LEARN AFRICA PLC
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
Increase/
2024
2023
(decrease)
₦'000
₦'000
%
Major financial position items:
Share capital
385,725
385,725
-
Total assets
4,862,779
5,192,394
(6)
Revenue reserve
1,214,577
1,396,242
(13)
Shareholder funds
3,608,218
3,789,884
(5)
Major comprehensive income items:
Turnover
4,084,481
3,472,592
18
Profit before taxation
260,522
606,735
(57)
Profit after taxation
11,194
429,532
(97)
Dividend (gross)
192,860
154,294
25
Information per 50k ordinary shares
based on 771,450,000 ordinary shares:
Earning per share (kobo)
1
56
(97)
Dividend per share (kobo)
25
20
25
Net assets per share (kobo)
5
5
-
Number of employees
176
181
(3)
LEARN AFRICA PLC
DIRECTORS AND OTHER CORPORATE ADVISERS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Chief Emeke Iwerebon
Chairman
Alhaji Hassan S. Bala
Managing Director
Mr. Gbola Aiyedun
Publishing Director
Mrs. Cordelia Ojeile
Finance Director
Mr. Frederick E. Ijewere
Non-Executive Director
Hajia Binta Bakari
Non-Executive Director
Mrs. Yetunde Aina
Non-Executive Director
Mrs. Egbichi Akinsanya
Independent Non- Executive Director
Mr. Iyinoluwa Aboyeji
Non-Executive Director
SECRETARIES
Dcsl Corporate Services Limited
(Corporate Secretaries)
235 Ikorodu Road
Ilupeju, Lagos
Tel: +234-809-0381-860
Website: www.dcsl.com.ng
REGISTERED OFFICE
52 Oba Akran Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos
Website: www.learnafricaplc.com
Tel: +234-8039-9912-547
REGISTERED NUMBER
RC2637
AUDITOR
PKF Professional Services,
PKF House,
205A Ikorodu Road,
Obanikoro,
Lagos Nigeria
REGISTRAR
First Registrars and investor services Limited
Plot 2 Abebe Village Road, Iganmu
P.M.B 12692, Lagos
SOLICITORS
Citi Point Chambers
Nnoli Lawrence
(Legal Practitioners)
Plot 5 Chief Yesefu Abiodun Road
11, IPM Avenue
Victoria Island, Lagos
Alausa, Lagos
BANKERS
First Bank of Nigeria Limited
United Bank of Africa Plc
Ikeja Industrial Estate Branch
Oba Akran Avenue Branch
Oba Akran Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos.
Ikeja, Lagos
Zenith Bank Plc
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
Medical Road Branch
33, Oba Akran Avenue
8, Simbiat Abiola Way
Ikeja, Lagos.
Ikeja, Lagos.
INVESTMENT ADVISER
Cordros Capital Limited
70 Norman Williams Street
Ikoyi, Lagos
Tel: +23419049041 - +2347002673767
LEARN AFRICA PLC
REPORTS OF THE DIRECTORS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
The directors have pleasure in presenting their report together with the audited financial statements and other national disclosures of Learn Africa Plc ("the company") for the year ended 31 March 2024.
LEGAL FORM
The Company was incorporated in Nigeria under the Companies and Allied Matters Act as a Private Limited Liability Company in Nigeria in 1961. It also commenced business operations that same year. The Company was converted to a Public Limited Liability Company on 28 May 1991 and its shares listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited on 23 July 1996.
PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES
The principal activities of the Company are publishing and distribution of educational materials for all levels of learning - Nursery, Primary, Secondary and Tertiary.
There was no change in the principal activities of the Company in the year under review.
RESULTS FOR THE YEAR
2024
2023
N'000
N'000
Revenue from contract with customers
4,084,481
3,472,592
Profit before taxation
260,522
606,735
lncome tax expense
(249,327)
(177,203)
Profit after taxation
11,194
429,532
Dividend
Shareholders and substantial shareholders
The issued and fully paid-up Share Capital of the Company is 771,450,000 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each. The Register of Members shows that as at 31 March 2024, only three persons held more than 5% of the Company's
shares; one person Iwerebon Emeke Felix held 13.90%, Mr. Fredrick E. Ijewere held 6.23% and the Estate of Ade- Ajayi Jacobs Festus held 5.50% of the Company's shares while fourteen (14) members held between 1% and 5%.
Other shareholders held less than 1% respectively.
Shares of 50k each
2024 %
2023 %
No. of
No. of
shares
shares
Major shareholders
The following shareholders held more than
5% of the issued
share capital as at 31 March
Iwerebon Emeke Felix (Chief)
107,197,682
13.90
105,895,265
13.73
Mr Frederick E. Ijewere
48,074,954
6.23
48,041,299
6.23
Estate of Ade-Ajayi Jacob Festus (Prof)
42,429,847
5.50
42,429,847
5.50
Stated below is the company shareholding structure as at the year ended
Structure description
No. of Holders
Holdings
% Holdings
31 March 2024
Corporate
301
147,603,666
19.13
Foreign
15
254,381
0.03
Individuals
8,339
623,591,953
80.83
8,655
771,450,000
100
31 March 2023
Corporate
315
151,637,955
19.66
Foreign
13
243,024
0.03
Individuals
8,111
619,569,021
80.31
8,439
771,450,000
100
LEARN AFRICA PLC
REPORTS OF THE DIRECTORS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
Directors' interest in shares
The interests of the Directors in the issued share capital of the Company as recorded in the Register of Directors' Shareholdings and/or as notified by them for the purpose of Sections 301 and 302 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 and the listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Limited are as follows:
Direct
S/n Name
2024
2023
1.
Chief Emeke Iwerebon
91,597,393
90,494,976
2
Alhaji Hassan S. Bala
200,500
200,500
3
Mr Frederick E. Ijewere
11,249,223
11,249,223
4
Hajia Binta Bakari
140,000
140,000
5
Mrs Yetunde Aina
-
-
6
Mr Gbolagunte Aiyedun
200,000
200,000
7
Mrs Cordelia Isioma Ojeile
181,017
181,017
8
Mrs Egbichi Akinsanya
-
-
9
Mr Iyinoluwa Aboyeji
-
-
Indirect holding
Name
Registered shareholder
Shareholding
Shareholding
2024
2023
1
Chief Emeke Iwerebon
First Nationwide Limited
15,600,289
15,400,289
2
Mr Frederick E. Ijewere
Ebako & Company Limited
36,825,730
35,441,404
3
Mrs Yetunde Aina
Estate of Prof Ade-Ajayi
Jacob Festus
42,429,847
42,429,847
4
Hajia Binta Bakari
Estate of Bakari Shehu
Usman Alhaji
21,878,696
21,878,696
Directors' interest in contracts
In accordance with Section 303 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, no Director notified the Company of any interest in any contracts in which the Company was involved in the ordinary course of business during the year under review
Acquisition of own shares
The company has not purchased any of its own shares during the year under review (2023: Nil).
Analysis of shareholding as at period ended 31 March 2024
No of
Range
Holders
Holders %
Units
Units%
1
-
1,000
1831
21.16
607,719
0.08
1,001
-
5,000
1458
16.85
3,798,925
0.49
5,001
-
10,000
2334
26.97
17,623,129
2.28
10,001
-
50,000
2205
25.48
46,687,681
6.05
50,001
-
100,000
403
4.66
29,044,148
3.76
100,001
-
500,000
284
3.28
60,100,293
7.79
500,001
-
1,000,000
50
0.58
36,823,900
4.77
1,000,001
-
5,000,000
61
0.70
128,714,971
16.68
5,000,001
-
10,000,000
13
0.15
90,459,868
11.73
10,000,001
-
771,450,000
16
0.18
357,589,366
46.35
8655
771,450,000
100
LEARN AFRICA PLC
REPORTS OF THE DIRECTORS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
Property, plant and equipment
Information relating to changes in property, plant and equipment during the year is given in Note 13 to the financial statements. In the opinion of the Directors, the market value of the Company's property, plant and equipment is not less than the value shown in the financial statements.
Corporate social responsibility
As an integral part of the Nigerian society playing varied roles as an employer, partner, and tax payer. The Company impacts the society through various means including the Learn Africa Education Development Foundation, a nonprofit making organisation committed to the growth and development of schools and education through the provision of educational infrastructure.
Human resources development
Employment of Physically Challenged Persons
The company continued to maintain its policy of non-discrimination in considering applications for employment and other industrial relations matters.
Health, safety and welfare of workers
The company takes the health, safety and welfare of its employees very seriously, with a strong conviction that a healthy workforce will always be highly productive. Top health-care providers have been carefully selected to look after the health-care needs of employees and their dependants. We comply with relevant statutory provisions and regulations on health, safety and welfare matters.
Training and development
Our Company has adopted a training policy that advocates training and re-training for all employees. Our training activities during the year cut across all categories of employees. Also, induction training has been designed to benefit new employees such that it will assist them settle into their roles conveniently. The newly introduced performance management system ensures that good performance is recognized and adequately rewarded while poor-performance is appropriately sanctioned. The system is designed to assist employees develop and apply their innate skills and proficiency in the discharge of their assigned duties.
Events after reporting date
As stated in Note 26, there are no events or transactions that have occurred since the reporting date which would have a material effect on the financial statements as presented.
Format of the financial statement
The financial statements of Learn Africa Plc have been prepared in accordance with the reporting and presentation requirement of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 and the requirements of Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act, 2023 (as amended). The directors consider that the format adopted is that most suitable for the Company.
Auditor
PKF Professional Services (External Auditors) have indicated their willingness to continue in office as External Auditors of the Company. A resolution will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting to authorise Directors to determine their remuneration.
By Order of the Board
DCSL Corporate Services Limited
DCSL Corporate Services Limited
(Company Secretary)
(Company Secretary)
Plot 2 Abebe Village Road, Iganmu
Plot 2 Abebe Village Road, Iganmu
Anne Agbo-FRC/2013/NBA/00000000855
Anne Agbo-FRC/2013/PRO/NBA/002/00000000855
Dated: 26 June 2024
LEARN AFRICA PLC
STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITIES
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
In accordance with the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, the directors of Learn Africa Plc. are responsible for the preparation of annual financial statements which gives a true and fair view of the financial position of the company at the end of the year and of the financial performance and cashflows for the
- keeps proper accounting records that disclose, with reasonable accuracy, the financial position of the Company and comply with the requirements of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 and Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act,2023 (as amended);
- appropriate and adequate internal controls are established both to safeguard the assets and to prevent and detect fraud and other irregularities;
- the company prepares its financial statements using suitable accounting policies supported by reasonable and prudent judgments and estimates, and that all applicable accounting standards have been followed
- It is appropriate for the financial statements to be prepared on a going concern basis.
The directors accept responsibility for the annual financial statements, which have been prepared using appropriate accounting policies supported by reasonable and prudent judgments and estimates, in conformity with:
- International Financial Reporting Standards
- the requirements of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020.
- the requirements of the Financial reporting Council of Nigeria Act, 2023 (as amended).
The directors are of the opinion that the financial statements give a true and fair view of the state of the financial position of the Company and of its performance and cash flows for the year.
The directors further accept responsibility for the maintenance of accounting records that may be relied upon in the preparation of financial statements, as well as adequate systems of internal financial control.
Nothing has come to the attention of the directors to indicate that the company will not remain a going concern for at least twelve months from the date of this statement.
Signed on behalf of the Board of Directors by:
Chief Emeke Iwerebon
Alhaji Hassan S. Bala
Chairman
Managing Director
FRC/2013/PRO/DIR/003/0000002046
FRC/2016/PRO/DIR/003/00000015071
Dated: 26 June 2024
Dated: 26 June 2024
LEARN AFRICA PLC
REPORTS OF THE DIRECTORS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
We, Alhaji Hassan S. Bala (Managing Director) and Mrs. Cordelia Ojeile (Finance Director), certify that:
a)
b) Based on our knowledge, this report does not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary to make the statements made, in light of the circumstances under which such statements were made, not misleading with respect to the period covered by this report.
c)
-
March 2024, presented in this report.
d)
- Are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls;
- Have designed such internal controls and procedures, or caused such internal controls and procedures to be designed under our supervision, to ensure that material information regarding Learn Africa Plc, is made known to us by others within the entities, particularly during the period in which the report is being prepared;
-
Have designed such internal control system, or caused such internal control system to be designed under
principles; and
- Have evaluated the effectiveness of the company's internal controls and procedures as of date within 90
days prior to the report and presented in this report our conclusion about the effectiveness of the internal controls and procedures, as of 31 March 2024 covered by this report based on such evaluation.
e)
to
the company's auditors (PKF Professional Services) and the Audit Committee that: 1)
2) There was no fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees who have a
f)
-
ed.
Dated this 26 day of June 2024
Alhaji Hassan S. Bala
Mrs. Cordelia Ojeile
Managing Director
Finance Director
FRC/2016/PRO/DIR/003/00000015071
FRC/2013/PRO/ICAN/001/00000002038
LEARN AFRICA PLC
STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
Certification Pursuant to Section 405(1) of Companies and Allied Matter Act, 2020
We the undersigned hereby certify the following with regards to our Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024 that:
-
We have reviewed the report;
To the best of our knowledge, the report does not contain:
- Any untrue statement of a material fact, or
- Omit to state a material fact, which would make the statements misleading in the light of circumstances under which such statements were made;
- To the best of our knowledge, the financial statement and other financial information included in this report fairly present in all material respects the financial condition and results of operation of the company as of, and for the periods presented in this report.
- We:
- are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls.
- have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the Company is made known to such officers by others within the entity particularly during the period in which the periodic reports are being prepared;
- have evaluated the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls as of date within 90 days prior to the report;
- have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of our internal controls based on our evaluation as of that date;
- We have disclosed to the auditor of the Company and Audit Committee:
- All significant deficiencies in the design or operation of internal controls which would adversely affect the company's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified for the company's auditors any material weakness in internal controls, and
- Any fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees who have significant role in the company's internal controls;
We have identified in the report whether or not there were significant changes in internal controls or other factors that could significantly affect internal controls subsequent to the date of our evaluation, including any corrective actions with regard to significant deficiencies and material weaknesses.
_____________________
_____________________
Alhaji Hassan S. Bala
Mrs. Cordelia Ojeile
Managing Director
Finance Director
FRC/2016/PRO/DIR/003/00000015071
FRC/2013/PRO/ICAN/001/00000002038
Dated: 26 June 2024
Dated: 26 June 2024
