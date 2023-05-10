Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Learn CW Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LCW   KYG541571058

LEARN CW INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(LCW)
Delayed Nyse  -  01:45:13 2023-05-10 pm EDT
10.35 USD    0.00%
05:06pLearn CW Investment Corporation Announces Intention to Extend Period to Consummate Initial Business Combination
BU
04/18Learn CW Investment Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
04/18LEARN CW INVESTMENT CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Learn CW Investment Corporation Announces Intention to Extend Period to Consummate Initial Business Combination

05/10/2023 | 05:06pm EDT
Learn CW Investment Corporation (the “Company,” “we” or “our”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that the Company intends to further extend the period of time the Company will have to consummate its initial business combination by an additional one month from May 13, 2023 to June 13, 2023 (the “Extension”), subject to the timely deposit of an aggregate of $115,000 into the Company’s trust account on or prior to May 13, 2023. This Extension is the second of up to six one-month extensions permitted under the Company’s governing documents.

About the Company

Learn CW Investment Corporation is a blank check company formed as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, risks and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertakings to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 9,89 M - -
Net Debt 2022 0,30 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 298 M 298 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart LEARN CW INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Learn CW Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Joseph Hutter Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam Blaine Fisher President & Director
Greg Mauro Chief Operating Officer
Daniel Hennelly Stern Independent Director
Ellen D. Levy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEARN CW INVESTMENT CORPORATION2.48%298
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)13.64%65 343
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED13.45%25 959
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA6.62%12 102
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.3.76%11 283
LIFCO AB (PUBL)34.94%10 467
