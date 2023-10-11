Learn CW Investment Corporation (NYSE: LCW) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s shareholders voted in favor of approving amendments to the Company’s amended and restated memorandum and articles of association (the “Articles”) to, amongst other things, extend the date by which the Company must consummate an initial business combination from October 13, 2023 to October 13, 2024 by electing to extend the date to consummate an initial business combination on a monthly basis for up to twelve times by an additional one month each time (the “Extension”). The Company also announced it intends to deposit an aggregate of $150,000 into the Company’s trust account on or prior to October 13, 2023 in order to extend the period of time the Company has to consummate its initial business combination by an additional month in accordance with the terms of the amended Articles.

A Current Report on Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

About the Company

Learn CW Investment Corporation is a blank check company formed as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

