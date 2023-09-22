EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: learnd SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
learnd SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 29, 2023
Address: https://ir.learnd.co.uk/
