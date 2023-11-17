Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.11.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Gisbert
Last name(s): Rühl

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
learnd SE

b) LEI
391200CLINOY60KP3T33 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: LU2358378979

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
9.75 EUR 97.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
9.7500 EUR 97.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA - REGULATED MARKET
MIC: XETA


17.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: learnd SE
5, Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet:https://learnd.co.uk/

 
End of News EQS News Service

87339  17.11.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1776473&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp