Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.03.2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Josef
Last name(s): Brunner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
learnd SE

b) LEI
391200CLINOY60KP3T33 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: LU2358378979

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.80 EUR 390.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.8000 EUR 390.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA - REGULATED MARKET
MIC: XETA


Language: English
Company: learnd SE
5, Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet:https://learnd.co.uk/

 
