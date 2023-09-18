July 31, 2023

ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as "the Transparency Law" and "the Transparency Regulation")

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the CSSF)i

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Name: LEARND SE (formerly known as GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE)

LEI: 3912000CLINOY60KP3T33

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv:

Name: LMR Partners LLP

City and country of registered office (if applicable):

London, United Kingdom

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: