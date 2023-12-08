Description of the financial instrument, type of

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Member of the administrative or supervisory body

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them (HOS-2 form)

Description of the financial instrument, type of Shares instrument6 Identification code7 LU2358378979 Nature of the transaction8 Acquisition Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) 10.1 EUR 101 EUR Aggregated information Aggregated volume10 101 EUR Price11 10.1 EUR Date of the transaction12 2023-12-07 Place of transaction13 XETRA - REGULATED MARKET - XETA

Description of the financial instrument, type of Shares instrument6 Identification code7 LU2358378979 Nature of the transaction8 Acquisition Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) 10.1 EUR 101 EUR Aggregated information Aggregated volume10 101 EUR Price11 10.1 EUR Date of the transaction12 2023-12-08 Place of transaction13 XETRA - REGULATED MARKET - XETA

Date: 2023-12-08 17:20

